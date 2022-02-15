MERRIAM, Kan., Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Kansas City-area luxury car buyers who may be on a budget may decide that a brand-new Mercedes-Benz is not in the financial cards – but Aristocrat Motors provides an alternative. Mercedes-Benz Certified Pre-Owned vehicles will provide potential owners with affordable used car prices, detailed inspections and warranties that will help protect that automotive investment.
Aristocrat Motors provides local car shoppers with an extensive inventory of Mercedes-Benz Certified Pre-Owned vehicles that will fit many lifestyles and budgets. To qualify as Certified Pre-Owned, a Mercedes-Benz vehicle must be less than six years old with fewer than 75,000 miles on the odometer, must be up to date on its service and must include a CARFAX® Vehicle History Report. To ensure that Mercedes-Benz Certified Pre-Owned cars and crossovers are in peak condition prior to purchase, each vehicle must pass a 165-point inspection by Mercedes-Benz service technicians and must pass a road test performed by Mercedes-Benz dealer technicians.
A more affordable used car price is just one aspect of the Mercedes-Benz Certified Pre-Owned Program that makes qualified vehicles an excellent option for budget-minded luxury car shoppers. Mercedes-Benz Certified Pre-Owned vehicles are protected by the remainder of the 4-year/50,000-mile New Vehicle Limited Warranty and include a Certified Pre-Owned Limited Warranty that provides an additional 12 months of protection with unlimited miles. The warranty will cover many aspects of Mercedes-Benz vehicles that include the engine, powertrain, suspension, steering, brakes, climate control, audio and navigation, electrical systems and more. A Certified Pre-Owned Extended Limited Warranty is available that will provide up to two years of warranty coverage with unlimited miles.
Kansas City drivers who are interested in a Mercedes-Benz Certified Pre-Owned vehicle can learn more about the benefits by visiting Aristocrat Motors online at http://www.aristocratmercedes-benz.com. Those who prefer a more personal interaction can contact a member of the dealership sales team directly by calling 913-677-3300.
