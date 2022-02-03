SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Phoenix-area drivers who are drawn to the luxury and performance of the Mercedes-Benz brand may find that the price tag will not fit a tight budget. To help drivers find their dream Mercedes-Benz at a dream price, Mercedes-Benz of Scottsdale provides luxury car shoppers with an impressive inventory of Mercedes-Benz Certified Pre-Owned (CPO) vehicles that include many favorite luxury cars and SUVs.

Mercedes-Benz Certified Pre-Owned vehicles provide luxury car shoppers with a wealth of benefits – in addition to used car prices. To qualify as a Mercedes-Benz CPO vehicle, a Mercedes-Benz must meet the following criteria – no more than six years old, no more than 75,000 miles on the odometer, must pass a 165-point inspection by Mercedes-Benz service technicians, must have an up-to-date service schedule, must pass a road test by Mercedes-Benz technicians and must include a CARFAX® Vehicle History Report.

Luxury car buyers will love the affordable prices of Mercedes-Benz CPO vehicles at Mercedes-Benz of Scottsdale. In addition to pre-owned prices, Mercedes-Benz Certified Pre-Owned Vehicles will include a 12-Month/Unlimited Mileage Certified Pre-Owned Limited Warranty that will help protect the vehicle when the initial New Vehicle Limited Warranty expires. Warranty coverage can be upgraded with a Mercedes-Benz CPO Extended Limited Warranty that will add up to two years of protection. Additional benefits include a 7-day exchange policy, 24/7 Roadside Assistance and trip interruption coverage.

Local drivers who have fallen in love with the Mercedes-Benz brand can learn more about the benefits and advantages of Mercedes-Benz Certified Pre-Owned vehicles online at http://www.mbscottsdale.com. Those who prefer a more personal interaction can contact a Mercedes-Benz of Scottsdale dealership representative directly by calling 480-213-1265.

