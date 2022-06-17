Customers looking to purchase a sports car should check out the 2022 Mercedes-Benz GT-Class at Mercedes-Benz of Arrowhead.

PEORIA, Ariz., June 17, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Mercedes-Benz of Arrowhead inventory currently houses a 2022 Mercedes-Benz GT-Class AMG® GT 53 4-Door 4MATIC® coupe. The vehicle is powered by a 3L 6-cylinder engine with an all-wheel-drive and automatic transmission, offering a mileage of 19 mpg in the city and 25 mpg on the highway. Available in exterior color Graphite Grey Magno and Red Pepper and Black interiors, the 2022 Mercedes-Benz GT-Class covers 0-60 mph in 3.7 seconds.

The AMG GT is sculpted to conquer wind and weight that captures hearts with its LED headlights that deliver high-performance illumination, V-shaped console with color display buttons, thick steering wheel frames, console controller, a 10.25-inch central screen for entertainment, animated displays, and intuitive menus, alongside various other features that sets the 2022 Mercedes-Benz GT-Class apart from its competitors.

Interested customers can find more information regarding the 2022 Mercedes-Benz GT-Class on the dealership's website at http://www.arrowheadmb.com.

Mercedes-Benz of Arrowhead is located at 9260 W Bell Road, Peoria, Arizona 85382, and can be contacted at 623-806-8764.

