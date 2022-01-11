PEORIA, Ariz., Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mercedes-Benz of Arrowhead, a local dealership in Peoria which serves the Phoenix area, offers n+ eBike models for cyclists in the area. There are at least six different models available for avid bicyclists who want to try something new. Cyclists can reserve an n+ eBike online on the dealership's website, arrowheadmb.com.

Three of the available models fall under the general n+ eBike category. These three models are the City Racer, the Formula E Team and the Silver Arrows models. The City Racer has 250W rear drive and 33 pound-feet of torque. It offers a one-speed transmission and 28 miles of electric range. The Formula E Team bike is an upgrade from that, with the same type of drive train but additional torque totaling 48 pound-feet, a 5-speed transmission and 38 miles of electric range. The most powerful of the three is Silver Arrows, which features 55 pound-feet of torque, a CVT (Continuously Variable Transmission) and 62 miles of electric range.

There are three other n+ bike models which fall under the n+ Road Bike category. These three are the Force 22, the Force eTap AXS and the RED eTap AXS models. The first is an 11-speed bike, while the other two are 12-speed models. To learn more about the drivetrains, cassettes, chainsets and brakes of these models, cyclists can head to the dealership's website.

Media Contact

Matt McDermott, Mercedes-Benz of Arrowhead, 480-213-1265, mattm@mbscottsdale.com

 

SOURCE Mercedes-Benz of Arrowhead

