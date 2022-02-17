PEORIA, Ariz., Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mercedes-Benz of Arrowhead has recently welcomed the 2022 Mercedes-Benz EQS luxury electric sedan to its inventory. The dealership, which retails new and used vehicles, is located near Phoenix in Peoria, Arizona. There are five models of this electric sedan currently in stock at the dealership.
The 2022 Mercedes-Benz EQS is a fully electric luxury sedan. This vehicle has a modern cabin with a 56-inch curved glass instrument panel which stretches from door to door at the front of the vehicle, merging three display screens. Other notable features of the 2022 Mercedes-Benz EQS model include Adjustable Regenerative Braking, Active High beam Assist, Active Parking Assist, Wireless Smartphone Integration, a Wireless front Smartphone Charger, 4-Zone Climate Control, Active Ambient Lighting, Heated Leather Seats and Rear Headrest Pillows.
Drivers who are interested in making the switch to an electric vehicle are encouraged to learn more by visiting the dealership's website, arrowheadmb.com. Drivers can view the available models online and learn about their pricing, features, specification and financing options. Mercedes-Benz of Arrowhead is located at 9260 W Bell Road in Peoria. It is open seven days a week. Drivers can contact the dealership at 623-815-3900.
