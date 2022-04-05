Customers looking to purchase an SUV can now buy the 2022 Mercedes-Benz GLC at Mercedes-Benz of Scottsdale.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Mercedes-Benz of Scottsdale inventory houses fourteen Mercedes-Benz GLC models priced at a starting MSRP of $43,850. Powered by a 2L Inline-4 turbo engine, the 2022 Mercedes-Benz GLC accelerates from 0-60 mph in 6.3 seconds with 255 horsepower and 273-pound feet of torque.

With cutting-edge tailoring, the GLC cabin offers hand-fitted upholstery, natural-grain woods and genuine aluminum switches. The vehicle also features high-definition driving with a 10.25-inch central touchscreen featuring analog and digital gauges with a reconfigurable color that is integrated with Apple CarPlay™ and Android Auto®. The cabin of the GLC is both functional and spacious, with 40/20/40-split rear seat power-folds down with a power liftgate that opens a spacious cargo area that also features underfloor storage standards.

Bringing in new ambiance features, the 2022 Mercedes-Benz GLC offers a 64-color LED ambient lighting that allows customers to customize the cabin by saying "Hey Mercedes" to change the color.

Customers interested in the 2022 Mercedes-Benz GLC can schedule a test drive of the vehicle on the dealership's website at http://www.mbscottsdale.com.

Reach out to Mercedes-Benz of Scottsdale at 480-845-0012 or drive-by the dealership at 4725 North Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale, Arizona 85251.

Media Contact

Matt McDermott, Mercedes-Benz of Scottsdale, 480-213-1265, mattm@mbscottsdale.com

 

SOURCE Mercedes-Benz of Scottsdale

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.