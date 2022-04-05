Customers looking to purchase an SUV can now buy the 2022 Mercedes-Benz GLC at Mercedes-Benz of Scottsdale.
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Mercedes-Benz of Scottsdale inventory houses fourteen Mercedes-Benz GLC models priced at a starting MSRP of $43,850. Powered by a 2L Inline-4 turbo engine, the 2022 Mercedes-Benz GLC accelerates from 0-60 mph in 6.3 seconds with 255 horsepower and 273-pound feet of torque.
With cutting-edge tailoring, the GLC cabin offers hand-fitted upholstery, natural-grain woods and genuine aluminum switches. The vehicle also features high-definition driving with a 10.25-inch central touchscreen featuring analog and digital gauges with a reconfigurable color that is integrated with Apple CarPlay™ and Android Auto®. The cabin of the GLC is both functional and spacious, with 40/20/40-split rear seat power-folds down with a power liftgate that opens a spacious cargo area that also features underfloor storage standards.
Bringing in new ambiance features, the 2022 Mercedes-Benz GLC offers a 64-color LED ambient lighting that allows customers to customize the cabin by saying "Hey Mercedes" to change the color.
Customers interested in the 2022 Mercedes-Benz GLC can schedule a test drive of the vehicle on the dealership's website at http://www.mbscottsdale.com.
Reach out to Mercedes-Benz of Scottsdale at 480-845-0012 or drive-by the dealership at 4725 North Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale, Arizona 85251.
Media Contact
Matt McDermott, Mercedes-Benz of Scottsdale, 480-213-1265, mattm@mbscottsdale.com
SOURCE Mercedes-Benz of Scottsdale