MERIDIAN, Miss., Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Interested buyers looking for a modern SUV with an excellent performance ratio can now consider the 2022 Honda HR-V for their vehicular needs. Visit the Meridian Honda inventory to look at the available Honda HR-V models.
The 2022 Honda HR-V is priced at a starting MSRP of $23,370 and is available in four trim levels: Sport, EX, EX-L, and LX. The vehicle features a 1.8L Single Overhead Cam Inline-4 engine featuring a continuously variable transmission with a power of 395 hp and a torque of 127 lb.-ft.
With a passenger capacity of five, the four doored 2022 Honda HR-V has a combined fuel economy of 30 mpg, giving a mileage of 28 mpg on the road and 28 mpg on the highway. The front-wheel-drive uses regular unleaded fuel.
Standard features in the 2022 Honda HR-V include a seven-inch touchscreen for the infotainment system integrated with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Other than these, the vehicle also features fog lights, roof rails, paddle shifters, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, a sunroof, a satellite radio, heated front seats, keyless engine start, a blind-spot monitor, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, USB ports, along with an upgraded audio system, and 17-inch alloy wheels.
