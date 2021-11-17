MERIDIAN, Miss., Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The 2022 Honda Civic is now available in the Meridian Honda new cars inventory. Interested customers can browse through the online inventory page of the dealership for a quick look at the vehicle.
The new 2022 Honda Civic is available in various trim levels, including the LX, Sport, EX, and Touring. Currently, the dealership has the 2022 Honda Civic EX available for sale. The vehicle has a 1.5L four-cylinder engine with a front-wheel drivetrain that is mated to a continuously variable transmission.
With a mileage of 33 mpg in the city and 42 mpg on the highway, the four-door Honda Civic EX possesses two LCD monitors, a seven-inch color touchscreen, eight speakers, Bluetooth streaming audio device, USB ports, Apple CarPlay, and Android Auto.
The other features in the car include a black grille, body-colored door handles, LED brake lights, automatic high beams, fixed rear window with defroster, digital speedometer, heated front bucket seats with manual height adjustment options, a proximity key for doors, a 12.4 gallons fuel tank, engine auto stop-start feature, a driver footrest, a perimeter alarm, power outlets, interior lighting, carpet floor covering and various other state-of-the-art safety features.
