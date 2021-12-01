(PRNewsfoto/Michelin North America, Inc.)

(PRNewsfoto/Michelin North America, Inc.)

 By Michelin North America, Inc.

GREENVILLE, S.C., Dec.1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Michelin North America, Inc., has announced price increases up to 12% on select MICHELIN®, BFGOODRICH® and UNIROYAL® passenger and light truck replacement tires, up to 5% on motorcycle tires, and up to 16% on both on- and off-road commercial tire and service offers due to market dynamics. These increases will be effective Jan. 1, 2022, in the United States and Canada. These updated prices will come into effect for orders invoiced starting on Jan. 1, 2022.

Price changes may vary across specific products within each brand portfolio. Details will be presented to dealers, end-users and commercial equipment manufacturers by Dec. 15 with additional questions addressed directly through account managers.

About Michelin North America

Michelin, the leading mobility company, is dedicated to enhancing its customers' mobility, and sustainably; designing and distributing the most innovative tires, services and solutions for its customers' needs; providing digital services, maps and guides to help enrich trips and travels and make them unique experiences; and developing high-technology materials that serve a variety of industries. Headquartered in Greenville, South Carolina, Michelin North America has approximately 23,000 employees and operates 34 production facilities in the United States and Canada. (michelinman.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/michelin-implements-price-increase-across-passenger-brands-and-commercial-offers-in-north-american-market-301435108.html

SOURCE Michelin North America, Inc.

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.