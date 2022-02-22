PEACHTREE CORNERS, Ga., Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Josh D'Agostino, President and Chief Executive Officer of Mighty Distributing System of America (MDSA), dba Mighty Auto Parts, announced well-deserved promotions of some of our Mighty stars.
Matt Shaw promoted to Senior Director of Sales
Shaw has 20+ years in the automotive aftermarket industry and has extensive sales experience with traditional, fleet, and new car dealership customers. He also has expertise with chemical, detail, and equipment products. Shaw joined the Mighty team in July 2020 and has been instrumental in the development, testing, marketing tools, and launch of Mighty's new VS7 Chemical and Equipment Program.
Rachel Overby promoted to Director of Marketing and Communications
Overby has been with Mighty Auto Parts for ten years and brings a wealth of experience in managing marketing initiatives, internal and external communications, content development, and project management. As Mighty's new Director of Marketing and Communications, Rachel will be more closely involved in strategic planning and aligning goals with sales and product to create and implement effective go-to market strategies for new and existing products, systems, programs, and services.
Matt Rollins promoted to Franchise Consultant
Rollins joined the Mighty team in 2016 as a Service Representative and was promoted to a Mighty Salesperson/Account Manager a year later. In 2020, Rollins joined the Operations team where his experience working at Mighty franchise served him well. In his new role as a franchise consultant, Rollins will provide on-going support to Mighty's existing franchise and new company set ups.
"These promotions recognize outstanding performance as well as continue to strengthen Mighty's Home Office team," said D'Agostino. "Matt, Rachel, and Matt are valuable members of our organization, and I'm proud of the work they do each day."
About Mighty Distributing System of America
Mighty is headquartered in Norcross, GA and supports 100 franchised distributors in 44 U.S. states and five international markets. The Mighty System features local service, inventory management expertise, and training in conjunction with extensive offerings of OE quality underhood and undercar parts, chemical products, lubricants and shop supplies. The Mighty business model attracts independent repair shops, quick lubes, tire centers and new car dealerships across the nation and abroad. Mighty's unique approach of dealing directly and exclusively with automotive professionals began in 1963.
