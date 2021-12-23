SHENZHEN, China, Dec. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited ("MingZhu" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: YGMZ), an elite provider of logistics and transportation services to businesses, today announced its financial results for the six months ended June 30, 2021.

Mr. Jinlong, CEO of MingZhu, commented, "We ended the first half of 2021 in a stronger financial position, with 8.2% year over year revenue growth, a 15% improvement in gross profit, and a 24% improvement in operating income. We have been successfully executing on multiple fronts, while continuing to navigate the challenged COVID-19 environment. Of note, we have shuttered our Xinjiang operation and shifted to an asset-light strategy."

Mr. Jinlong, CEO of MingZhu, continued, "We continue to make significant progress in our business diversification strategy, including recent announcements of non-binding memorandums of understanding with Damo Electric Truck, and Xinjiang Feipeng Logistics Co. Ltd., and a major cooperation agreement with China Merchants Logistics Group Urumqi Limited. We are actively evaluating market opportunities that can serve as natural extensions of our business and be totally additive from both a revenue and profitability standpoint. A great example of this is the recent announcement of our expansion into the commercial liquor distribution market given its compelling synergies and adjacency to our existing business. Taken together, we are optimistic in our outlook and excited about the opportunities in front of us, as we focus on unlocking additional value for the company and shareholders."

Financial Results for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2021

Revenue for the six months ended June 30, 2021, increased by $0.7 million, or 8.2%, to $9.6 million from $8.9 million for the same period of last year. This increase was mainly attributable to growth of the Company's subcontracting business.

Gross profit increased by $0.2 million, or 15.0%, to $1.4 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021, from $1.2 million for the same period of last year. Gross margin increased by 0.8 percentage points to 14.3% for the six months ended June 30, 2021, from 13.5% for the same period of last year. The gross margin increase was primarily due to an improvement in the profitability of the Company's self-owned vehicle business.

General and administrative expenses increased by $352,270, or 61.0%, to $932,409 for the six months ended June 30, 2021, from $579,139 for the same period of last year. The increase was primarily due to the increase of professional fees. Provision for doubtful accounts decreased by $261,702, or 100%, to $nil for the six months ended June 30, 2021, from $261,702 for the same period of last year. The collection of accounts receivables was back to normal, and the Company did not record any provision for doubtful accounts for the first half of 2021. Total operating expenses increased by $0.6 million, or 7.6%, to $9.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021, from $8.6 million for the same period of last year.

Operating income increased by $74,926, or 24.0%, to $386,940 for the six months ended June 30, 2021, from $312,014 for the same period of last year. Operating margin was 4.0% for the six months ended June 30, 2021, compared to 3.5% for the same period of last year. Net loss for the first six months ended June 30, 2021, was $355,744, as compared to net income of $106,698 for the same period of last year.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of June 30, 2021, the Company had a balance of cash and restricted cash of $14.2 million compared to $11.6 million at December 31, 2020. Accounts receivable were $2.5 million as of June 30, 2021, compared to $5.3 million as of December 31, 2020. The decrease of accounts receivable was due to the improvement of collection from large customers. The balance of prepayment to suppliers totaled $6.0 million as of June 30, 2021, compared to $1.1 million as of December 31, 2020, reflecting increased demands from the Company's subcontractors. Total working capital was $31.6 million as of June 30, 2021, compared to $17.7 million at December 31, 2020.

Net cash used in operating activities was $5.0 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021, compared to net cash provided by operating activities of $1.5 million for the same period of last year. This was primarily due to the increase in payment in advance to suppliers. Net cash used in investing activities was $57,204 for the six months ended June 30, 2021, compared to $136,964 for the same period of last year. Net cash provided by financing activities was $7,653,904 for the six months ended June 30, 2021, compared to net cash used in by financing activities of $1.2 million for the same period of last year. This was primarily due to the proceeds from public offerings and the bank borrowings.

About MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: YGMZ)

Established in 2002 and headquartered in Shenzhen, China, MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited is a 4A-rated professional trucking service provider. Based on the Company's regional logistics terminals in Guangdong Province and Xinjiang Autonomous Region, MingZhu Logistics Holdings offers tailored solutions to our clients to deliver their goods through our network density and broad geographic coverage across the country by a combination of self-owned fleets tractors and trailers and subcontractors' fleets. For more information, please visit ir.szygmz.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

The statements in this press release regarding the Company's future expectations, plans and prospects constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding plans, goals, objectives, strategies, future events, expected performance, assumptions and any other statements of fact that have not occurred. Any statements that contain the words "may", "will", "want", "should", "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "calculate" or similar statements that are not factual in nature are to be considered forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from historical results or from those expressed in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors. These factors include, but are not limited to, the Company's strategic objectives, the Company's future plans, market demand and user acceptance of the Company's products or services, technological advances, economic trends, the growth of the trucking services market in China, the Company's reputation and brand, the impact of industry competition and bidding, relevant policies and regulations, fluctuations in China's macroeconomic conditions, and the risks and assumptions disclosed in the Company's reports provided to the CSRC (China Security Regulatory Commission) For these and other related reasons, we advise investors not to place any reliance on these forward-looking statements, and we urge investors to review the Company's relevant SEC filings for additional factors that may affect the Company's future results of operations. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements subsequent to the filing of these documents as a result of changes in particular events or circumstances. 

MINGZHU LOGISTICS HOLDINGS LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS





As of

June 30,

2021





As of

December 31,

2020







USD





USD







(Unaudited)









ASSETS













CURRENT ASSETS













Cash



$

4,693,923





$

2,105,625



Restricted cash





9,500,000







9,500,000



Financial assets held for trading





77,440







-



Accounts receivable, net





2,506,448







5,343,716



Operating supplies





81,453







-



Prepayments





6,048,877







1,059,335



Other receivables





17,412,942







11,448,022



Amount due from related parties





1,503,948







741,340



Total Current Assets





41,825,031







30,198,038





















PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT, NET





2,884,414







3,448,109





















OTHER ASSETS

















Deferred tax assets





-







31,852



Deposits





269,303







261,992



Total other assets





269,303







293,844



Total assets



$

44,978,748





$

33,939,991





















LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

















CURRENT LIABILITIES:

















Short-term bank borrowings



$

5,761,546





$

6,551,724



Accounts payable





652,191







1,415,591



Other payables and accrued liabilities





2,295,515







531,120



Amount due to related parties





144,496







993,846



Tax payable





1,172,496







2,722,409



Current portion of capital lease and financing obligations





65,191







51,135



Current maturities of loans from other financial institutions





183,285







235,487



Total current liabilities





10,274,720







12,501,312





















OTHER LIABILITIES

















Long-term loans from other financial institutions





31,531







136,400



Long-term portion of capital lease and financing obligations





85,780







27,989



Total other liabilities





117,311







164,389



Total liabilities





10,392,031







12,665,701





















COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES



































SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

















Ordinary shares: $0.001 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized, 15,687,375 and 12,354,040

shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively. *





15,687







12,354



Share subscription receivables





(847,086)







(847,086)



Additional paid-in capital





27,883,950







13,824,820



Statutory reserves





910,093







877,886



Retained earnings





6,517,767







6,905,718



Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income





106,306







500,598



Total shareholders' equity





34,586,717







21,274,290



Total liabilities and shareholders' equity



$

44,978,748





$

33,939,991



  • Giving retroactive effect to the re-denomination and nominal issuance of shares effected on February 12, 2020, and the surrender and cancellation of shares effected on May 21, 2020.

 

MINGZHU LOGISTICS HOLDINGS LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

(Unaudited)





For the Six Months Ended June 30,







2020





2019







USD





USD



REVENUES



$

9,602,080





$

8,872,972





















COSTS AND EXPENSES

















Transportation costs





8,229,288







7,678,741



General and administrative expenses





932,409







579,139



Provision for doubtful accounts





-







261,702



Sales and marketing expenses





53,443







41,376



Total costs and expenses





9,215,140







8,560,958





















INCOME FROM OPERATIONS





386,940







312,014





















OTHER (EXPENSES) INCOME

















Interest expenses





(235,268)







(210,887)



Other expenses





(657,745)







-



Other income





191,048







109,623



Total other expenses, net





(701,965)







(101,264)





















(LOSS) INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES





(315,025)







210,750





















PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES





40,719







104,052





















NET INCOME





(355,744)







106,698





















OTHER COMPREHENSIVE (LOSS) INCOME

















Foreign currency translation adjustment





(394,292)







(62,324)



COMPREHENSIVE INCOME



$

(750,036)





$

44,374





















Weighted average shares used in computation:

















Basic*





14,387,374







9,000,000



Diluted*





15,985,367







9,000,000





















(LOSS) EARNINGS PER SHARE - BASIC*



$

(0.02)





$

0.01



(LOSS) EARNINGS PER SHARE - DILUTED*



$

(0.02)





$

0.01



  • Giving retroactive effect to the re-denomination and nominal issuance of shares effected on February 12, 2020, and the surrender and cancellation of shares effected on May 21, 2020.

 

MINGZHU LOGISTICS HOLDINGS LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

(Unaudited)





























Retained Earnings



















Shares*





Amount





Share

Subscription

Receivables





Additional

Paid-in

Capital





Statutory

Reserve





Unrestricted





Accumulated Other Comprehensive

Income

(Loss)





Total













USD





USD





USD





USD





USD





USD





USD



BALANCE, December 31, 2020





12,354,040





$

12,354





$

(847,086)





$

13,824,820





$

877,886





$

6,905,718





$

500,598





$

21,274,290





































































Net income (loss)

for the period





-







-







-







-







-







(355,744)







-







(355,744)



Foreign currency

translation

adjustment





-







-







-







-







-







-







(394,292)







(394,292)



Appropriation to statutory

reserve





-







-







-







-







32,207







(32,207)







-







-



Issuance of shares through public offering





3,333,335







3,333







-







14,059,130







-







-







-







14,062,463





































































BALANCE,

June 30, 2021





15,687,375





$

15,687





$

(847,086)





$

27,883,950





$

910,093





$

6,517,767





$

106,306





$

34,586,717



 

MINGZHU LOGISTICS HOLDINGS LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited)





For the Six Months

Ended June 30,







2021





2020







USD





USD



Cash flows from operating activities:













Net (loss) income



$

(355,744)





$

106,698



Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:

















(Gain) Loss on disposals of equipment





(5,532)







2,721



Provision for doubtful accounts





-







263,003



Amortization of deferred financing fees





57,199







34,911



Depreciation for property and equipment





747,316







835,463



Deferred income tax expenses





32,122







(76,596)



Changes in operating assets and liabilities

















Accounts receivable





3,051,083







4,306,728



Operating supplies





(81,282)







-



Prepayments





(9,370,842)







(517,693)



Other receivables





(5,888,995)







(3,243,964)



Deposits





(4,031)







(3,709)



Accounts payable





(776,760)







(75,447)



Other payables and accrued liabilities





9,129,748







(366,206)



Tax payables





(1,558,220)







217,752



Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities





(5,023,938)







1,483,661





















Cash flows from investing activities:

















Purchases of equipment





(57,204)







(136,964)



Net cash used by investing activities





(57,204)







(136,964)





















Cash flows from financing activities:

















Proceeds from short-term bank borrowings





4,327,532







796,337



Repayment of short-term bank borrowings





(5,185,311)







(1,172,663)



Repayment of long-term bank borrowings





-







(85,322)



Repayments of loans from other financial institutions





-







(8,871)



Repayments of obligations under capital leases





(236,116)







(852,718)



Amounts advanced from related parties





4,158,734







5,195,613



Repayments to related parties





(13,885,698)







(5,083,005)



Proceeds from public offerings





18,474,763







-



Net cash provided by (used in) in financing activities





7,653,904







(1,210,629)





















Effect of exchange rate change on cash





15,536







(6,310)





















Net increase in cash and restricted cash





2,588,298







129,758



Cash and restricted cash at beginning of the period





11,605,625







223,507



Cash and restricted cash at end of the period



$

14,193,923





$

353,265





















Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:

















Interest paid



$

200,435





$

154,324



Income tax paid



$

990,349





$

74,889





















Supplemental non-cash investing and financing information:

















Non-cash capital leases to acquire revenue equipment



$

(118,883)





$

(23,649)



Uncollected receivable from disposal of revenue equipment



$

9,221





$

-



Professional fees paid by related parties





-







143,862





















Reconciliation to amounts on consolidated balance sheets:

















Cash



$

4,693,923





$

353,265



Restricted cash





9,500,000







-



Total cash



$

14,193,923





$

353,265



 

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mingzhu-announces-unaudited-financial-results-for-the-six-months-ended-june-30-2021-301450560.html

SOURCE MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.