The 2022 Hyundai Military Program by Hyundai of Moreno Valley Salutes America's Heroes.
MORENO VALLEY, Calif., June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Service to the nation is an exceptional and demanding job. No number of awards and recognitions are enough. Hyundai of Moreno Valley in the California area is doing its bit with the 2022 Hyundai Military Program. Eligible customers will receive a $500 additional bonus on select new Hyundai vehicles. This offer is valid until Jan. 2, 2023.
To be eligible for this offer, buyers must be Active Duty, Veteran or Retired U.S. Military Personnel. For this program, U.S. Military includes customers serving or having served in the United States Air Force, Army, Coast Guard, Marine Corps, Navy, National Guard or Reserves. Additionally, this program also extends to the spouses of such officers.
The Nissan vehicles available under this program include the 2022 Hyundai Accent, 2022 Hyundai Elantra, 2022 Hyundai Elantra Hybrid, 2022 Hyundai IONIQ 5, 2022 Hyundai Kona, 2022 Hyundai Kona Electric, 2022 Hyundai Palisade, 2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz, 2022 Hyundai Santa Fe, 2022 Hyundai Santa Fe Plug-In Hybrid, 2022 Hyundai Sonata, 2022 Hyundai Tucson and 2022 Hyundai Tucson Plug-In Hybrid.
Customers interested in learning more about the 2022 Hyundai Military Program are encouraged to visit the dealership at 27500 Eucalyptus Ave, Moreno Valley, CA, 92555, United States, or log on to the dealership's website at https://www.hyundaiofmorenovalley.com/. For any further information requests regarding this program, reach out to the dealership's customer care team at 951-900-4248.
