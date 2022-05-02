NEW YORK, May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A motorcycle advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) is an electronic system that assists riders. It is specifically designed with a safe human-machine interface, which increases safety. It also has features such as automation to avoid human errors.
According to Technavio, the motorcycle advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) market size is estimated to grow by USD 711.4 mn from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the report projects that the market will progress at a CAGR of 8.7% during the forecast period.
Motorcycle Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) Market: Driver
The increasing number of road accidents is driving the growth of the motorcycle advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) market. Road accidents can lead to several injuries, chronic health complications, or death. For example, according to the WHO, about 1.35 million fatalities occur due to road accidents every year across the world, and the number of people facing non-fatality injuries ranges from 20 to 50 million. Therefore, people are adopting protective motorcycle riding gear owing to the growing awareness about the implications of road accidents. ADAS is increasingly being preferred as a safety function in motorcycles. This, in turn, will drive the motorcycle ADAS market growth during the forecast period.
Motorcycle Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) Market: Challenge
The dependence of ADAS on connectivity leading to data security concerns is challenging the growth of the motorcycle advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) market. The currently designed ADAS works on intelligent systems where connectivity with other vehicles and objects is a vital part of the safety features. ADAS needs to be linked to the communication system of a vehicle directly to enable complete autonomous driving, which is leading to the issue of data security. Thus, the use of ADAS requires additional protection to prevent illegal transfer of data or hacking of vehicle systems. Moreover, there are concerns over the safety and security of data and vehicle systems among motorcycle riders. These factors will challenge the motorcycle advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) market growth during the forecast period.
Motorcycle Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) Market: Segmentation Analysis
This market analysis report segments the motorcycle advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) market by product (ABS, ACC, TCS, and others) and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).
APAC will account for the highest market growth share during the forecast period, owing to factors such as high disposable income and zeal for motorcycle riding. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. China and India are the key countries for the motorcycle advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) market in APAC.
Motorcycle Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.7%
Market growth 2022-2026
USD 711.4 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
8.1
Regional analysis
North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa
Performing market contribution
APAC at 37%
Key consumer countries
US, Canada, China, India, and Germany
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope
Key companies profiled
Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, Brakes India Pvt. Ltd., BWI Group, Continental AG, Ducati Motor Holding Spa, GUBELLINI s.a.s. di Diego Gubellini and C., Hitachi Ltd., Honda Motor Co. Ltd., Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd., Nissin Kogyo Co. Ltd., Piaggio and C. Spa, PIERER Mobility AG, Ride Vision Ltd., Rider Dome, Robert Bosch GmbH, Suzuki Motor Corp., TVS Motor Co. Ltd., Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd., and ZF Friedrichshafen AG
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents
1 Executive Summary
- 1.1 Market overview
- Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview
- Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview
- Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics
- Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography
- Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product
- Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 09: Parent market
- Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 12: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2021
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
- Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between2021 and 2026
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026
5 Market Segmentation by Product
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 24: Chart on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 25: Data Table on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by Product
- Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Product
- Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Product
- 5.3 ABS - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 28: Chart on ABS - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 29: Data Table on ABS - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 30: Chart on ABS - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 31: Data Table on ABS - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.4 ACC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 32: Chart on ACC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 33: Data Table on ACC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 34: Chart on ACC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 35: Data Table on ACC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.5 TCS - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 36: Chart on TCS - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 37: Data Table on TCS - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 38: Chart on TCS - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 39: Data Table on TCS - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 40: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 41: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 42: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 43: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.7 Market opportunity by Product
- Exhibit 44: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)
6 Customer Landscape
- 6.1 Customer landscape overview
- Exhibit 45: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria
7 Geographic Landscape
- 7.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 46: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 47: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 48: Chart on Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 49: Data Table on Geographic comparison
- 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 50: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 51: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 52: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 53: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 54: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 55: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 56: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 57: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 58: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 59: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 60: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 61: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 62: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 63: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 64: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 65: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 66: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 67: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 68: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 69: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 70: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 71: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 72: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 73: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 74: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 75: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 76: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 77: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.10 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 78: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 79: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 80: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 81: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 82: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 83: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 84: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 85: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 86: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 87: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 88: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 89: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.13 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 90: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 8.1 Market drivers
- 8.2 Market challenges
- 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
- Exhibit 91: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026
- 8.4 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
- 9.1 Overview
- 9.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 92: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation
- 9.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 93: Overview on factors of disruption
- 9.4 Industry risks
- Exhibit 94: Impact of key risks on business
10 Vendor Analysis
- 10.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 95: Vendors covered
- 10.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 96: Matrix on vendor position and classification
- 10.3 Bayerische Motoren Werke AG
- Exhibit 97: Bayerische Motoren Werke AG - Overview
- Exhibit 98: Bayerische Motoren Werke AG - Business segments
- Exhibit 99: Bayerische Motoren Werke AG - Key news
- Exhibit 100: Bayerische Motoren Werke AG - Key offerings
- Exhibit 101: Bayerische Motoren Werke AG - Segment focus
- 10.4 BWI Group
- Exhibit 102: BWI Group - Overview
- Exhibit 103: BWI Group - Product / Service
- Exhibit 104: BWI Group - Key offerings
- 10.5 Continental AG
- Exhibit 105: Continental AG - Overview
- Exhibit 106: Continental AG - Business segments
- Exhibit 107: Continental AG - Key news
- Exhibit 108: Continental AG - Key offerings
- Exhibit 109: Continental AG - Segment focus
- 10.6 Ducati Motor Holding Spa
- Exhibit 110: Ducati Motor Holding Spa - Overview
- Exhibit 111: Ducati Motor Holding Spa - Product / Service
- Exhibit 112: Ducati Motor Holding Spa - Key offerings
- 10.7 GUBELLINI s.a.s. di Diego Gubellini and C.
- Exhibit 113: GUBELLINI s.a.s. di Diego Gubellini and C. - Overview
- Exhibit 114: GUBELLINI s.a.s. di Diego Gubellini and C. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 115: GUBELLINI s.a.s. di Diego Gubellini and C. - Key offerings
- 10.8 Honda Motor Co. Ltd.
- Exhibit 116: Honda Motor Co. Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 117: Honda Motor Co. Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 118: Honda Motor Co. Ltd. - Key news
- Exhibit 119: Honda Motor Co. Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 120: Honda Motor Co. Ltd. - Segment focus
- 10.9 Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd.
- Exhibit 121: Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 122: Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 123: Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd. - Key news
- Exhibit 124: Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 125: Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd. - Segment focus
- 10.10 PIERER Mobility AG
- Exhibit 126: PIERER Mobility AG - Overview
- Exhibit 127: PIERER Mobility AG - Business segments
- Exhibit 128: PIERER Mobility AG - Key offerings
- Exhibit 129: PIERER Mobility AG - Segment focus
- 10.11 Robert Bosch GmbH
- Exhibit 130: Robert Bosch GmbH - Overview
- Exhibit 131: Robert Bosch GmbH - Business segments
- Exhibit 132: Robert Bosch GmbH - Key news
- Exhibit 133: Robert Bosch GmbH - Key offerings
- Exhibit 134: Robert Bosch GmbH - Segment focus
- 10.12 ZF Friedrichshafen AG
- Exhibit 135: ZF Friedrichshafen AG - Overview
- Exhibit 136: ZF Friedrichshafen AG - Business segments
- Exhibit 137: ZF Friedrichshafen AG - Key news
- Exhibit 138: ZF Friedrichshafen AG - Key offerings
- Exhibit 139: ZF Friedrichshafen AG - Segment focus
11 Appendix
- 11.1 Scope of the report
- 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
- Exhibit 140: Inclusions checklist
- Exhibit 141: Exclusions checklist
- 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 142: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 11.4 Research methodology
- Exhibit 143: Research methodology
- Exhibit 144: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 145: Information sources
- 11.5 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 146: List of abbreviations
