LAS VEGAS, March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Thrill-seekers have found the next best activity to pump their adrenaline levels to soaring heights. What is it you might ask? Motorcycle riding! Driving a motorcycle offers tons of benefits that many might not know. To fully understand all the factors involved with motorcycle riding we've talked to Moshe "Moshiko" Ozana, owner of BBV Powersports, a New & Used Motorcycle Dealer in Las Vegas.
What's It Like Running One of the Biggest Motorcycle Dealers in Las Vegas?
Sin City is known for its glitz and glamor of the Las Vegas Strip, but minutes away lies one of the best Motorcycle Dealers in Las Vegas. "My business partner, Eric Jacobsen, and I chose to place BBV Powersports near the Las Vegas Strip," said Moshe "Moshiko" Ozana. "Our location offers convenience and plenty of space for our motorcycle inventory. The great thing about our location is that there are plenty of open roads nearby to test drive motorcycles both at low and higher speeds."
The location of BBV Powersports was essential to the latest addition of Ural motorcycles. "We're happy to announce that we're adding Ural motorcycles to our inventory. These magnificent motorcycles have yet to see roads in Las Vegas," said Shiko Ozana. "Ural motorcycles excel in cross-country traveling, so people from Vegas will enjoy these new bikes."
Ural motorcycles have a new 2-into-1 exhaust system with a high mount silencer, higher compression pistons, a new rear brake system and more features that motorcycle enthusiasts will enjoy.
Las Vegas is a very transient city since it's the entertainment capital of the world. So, that begs the question, what's it like running one of the busiest motorcycle dealers in Las Vegas? "It's very hard and honest work," said Moshiko Ozana. "I get up every morning and get to live my childhood dream of fixing, selling and repairing motorcycles. The fact that I can help others purchase a great motorcycle is even better!"
"We always purchase, sell and repair motorcycles at an honest price. We choose to help our customers with everything they need for their motorcycle," said Moshiko Ozana. "When anyone comes into BBV Powersports we want to make sure they get the best service possible. When they're at our dealership they're treated like family because they are family!"
Growth is always needed for any business to prosper. So, what steps are needed to successfully run a Motorcycle Shop? "It's simple, a successful Motorcycle Shop needs a successful team running it. One person can't run the entire shop by themselves," said Moshe Ozana. "By having a team you can rely on then the entire operation succeeds. Aside from that, any team needs to leave a great impression on its customers. That way they can help others in case they need the same service."
What Are The Benefits of Riding A Motorcycle in Las Vegas?
Every vehicle has its own benefits and drawbacks related to its year, make and model. What are some of the benefits of riding a motorcycle in Las Vegas? "For one, gas is so much more inexpensive compared to cars," said Ozana. "Usually, gas is about a fourth of the average cost of a car gas tank. The reason behind that is a motorcycle is much lighter than a car, so it'll use less gas."
Gas is always subject to price changes since it takes into account the current price of oil and the state of the economy. However, one thing that may not change is the average weekly gas cost for motorcycles. "You'd be surprised at how long a full tank of gas can last on a motorcycle," said Moshiko Ozana. "Some riders have their gas tank last up to two weeks."
"Another benefit of riding a motorcycle in Las Vegas is that we have plenty of open roads. There's nothing like riding on an open road without any traffic slowing you down," said Shiko Ozana. "The last thing that I can really think of is that anyone has the power to choose their style of motorcycle. Motorcycle Companies make different types of motorcycles to fit everyone's needs. Off-road, sport and cruiser motorcycles are some of the many options you can choose from."
How Often Does A Used Motorcycle Dealer Help With Motorcycle Repair in Las Vegas?
Any engine is only as good as its owner. Meaning, there needs to be the perfect amount of maintenance, service and repair on any engine. "Motorcycle engines are magnificent pieces of engineering, but they still need Motorcycle Repair in Las Vegas to extend its lifespan," said Shiko Ozana. "Everyone should change their motorcycle engine oil every 3 to 6 months, depending on the weather, and how often they ride. Fresh oil keeps the engine running smoothly with fresh fluids."
Maintenance is always a must for any motorcycle in Las Vegas. So, how often does a Used Motorcycle Dealer help with motorcycle repair in Las Vegas?
"Some dealers may have an in-house mechanic that can help with your motorcycle, while others may not," said Moshiko Ozana. "Thankfully, BBV Powersports has the largest in-house team of powersports mechanics in las vegas, that can help with most mechanical problems. If we can help a customer, then we'll always help them."
Some may choose to work on their motorcycles themselves while others choose to hire a motorcycle mechanic in Las Vegas. "Our Las Vegas Powersports Service Center has the best-licensed technicians to help anyone," said Moshiko Ozana. "We provide everyone a safety check on their motorcycle while explaining to them how a part works or why it needs to be replaced."
What Should Someone Look For When Seeing Dirt Bikes For Sale in Las Vegas?
An informed decision is the best decision when it comes to buying any new or used motorcycle. However, what should someone look for when seeing dirt bikes for sale in Las Vegas? "You should always take a look at the mileage that a dirt bike engine has," said Shiko Ozana. "The more mileage an engine has then the likelihood of repairs or maintenance is needed. Extra repairs can add up and may not be the best option for someone who doesn't have that budget."
"The second thing someone should look for is the state of the transmission," said Ozana. "Feel how every gear changes when test driving it and pay attention to any noises. Any knocks or noises can be heard when you're driving a dirt bike. Aside from that, pay attention to oil levels, brake strength and tire tread on a dirt bike."
"This is why it's always important to check all of these things when looking to buy a dirt bike," said Moshiko Ozana.
Dirt bikes are a specialized type of motorcycle that's used for off-roading. These bikes offer control and power over dirt or off-road terrains. Many pair dirt bikes with ATVs and off-road vehicles for an amazing outdoor day.
Should Someone Trade or Sell Their Motorcycle in Las Vegas?
One of the toughest decisions for Las Vegas motorcycle owners is to trade or sell their motorcycle. There are benefits and drawbacks to both decisions so it's best to inform yourself on it before finalizing it. "The option that gives you the most value for your motorcycle is always the best option," said Shiko Ozana. "You can get a free estimate from motorcycle dealers in Las Vegas.
Trading or selling is necessary for the motorcycle buying process. The trade may be used as a down payment for a new motorcycle, which may mean that someone doesn't have to pay out-of-pocket for a down payment. Selling a motorcycle can give you the same value, but with cash instead. However, selling a motorcycle depends on the number of people interested in buying it and if they agree on your selling price.
"You can't go wrong with either choice honestly," said Moshiko Ozana. "Always look into both options to see where you can get the most bang for your buck."
Is Riding A Motorcycle in Las Vegas, NV Safe?
After going over the benefits of owning a motorcycle it's time to go over if riding a motorcycle in Las Vegas, NV is safe? "Whenever you're on the road you always put yourself at risk for an accident," said Shiko Ozana. "It doesn't matter whether you drive a car or a motorcycle, the potential danger is always there. However, you can always be safe about it to prevent accidents."
"That's why I always recommend motorcycle driving lessons and starting off easy at the beginning," said Moshe Ozana. "After that, practice driving in areas where there isn't a lot of traffic. The hardest part about riding a motorcycle is staying focused on what's ahead, as you have to do your best to predict what other car drivers might do. Unlike driving a car, you can't allow yourself to "zone out" even for a little bit."
Nevada is a motorcycle-friendly state that allows riders to share the same lane in traffic. Las Vegas has plenty of scenic roads that many motorcycle riders enjoy cruising. "My best piece of advice is to always ride within your means," said Moshiko Ozana. "If you're a better rider during the day then ride during the day until you're more comfortable at night."
Ride Safe, and most importantly, enjoy the Ride!
