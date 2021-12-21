IRVINE, Calif., Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- There is nothing like the excited feeling a person gets from finding an excellent deal online. It feels even better knowing that a person has spent their money wisely, particularly on essential purchases such as a car. My Car Auction is pleased to announce its newest referral program. The company is offering $100 to those referring their family and friends who will sell a car online with them.
There are so many ways to sell a car that it can seem overwhelming. At My Car Auction the company makes the process of registering, listing and selling a car online quick and efficient. The used car selling platform takes pride in its no hidden fees and no hassle car selling process.
My Car Auction offers customers a more straightforward and convenient way to sell a car, so the customer doesn't need to deal with the inconvenience of listing it privately. Customers also receive a maximum value quote for a car. Currently, MyCarAuction.com uses one of the largest car selling platforms in the county, with more than $50 billion in used cars sold annually.
As their way of thanking their loyal customers, the company has prepared special offers for customers and friends. According to a spokesperson from My Car Auction, "If you know someone in need of selling their car, now is the best time to tell them about My Car Auction. We will help them get the money they need with our instant online car valuation process. As our gift, we are also offering $100 for each qualified sale made through the referral link. The more friends you get to sell their car through the referral link, the more rewards you earn."
The referral program works by encouraging current customers to refer someone they think would benefit from selling a used car. Customers will receive a custom website link they can text, email, or share with their family and friends who are considering selling their used car. Once the customer sells a car, My Car Auction will process the $100 payment through Paypal.
About My Car Auction
My Car Auction is an online car selling platform located in Irvine, California. The company is composed of car enthusiasts who have been in the car business for a combined experience of more than four decades. The owners saw an opportunity in the market to make a platform that would become an advocate for the customer. Throughout the years, MyCarAuction.com put a lot of thought into offering customers the most convenient way to sell a car and get the most of their money.
To learn more about My Car Auction's referral program or to receive a quote to sell your car online, call Nicholas Sperr at (949) 533-2308 or email info@mycarauction.com. To send a referral link, sign in or create an account using just a phone number, click 'Referral Program' in the top right, enter the user's PayPal information, and then the user will receive a custom, sharable link to send to family and friends. Visit the company's official website at https://mycarauction.com to view some of their recently sold vehicles.
Media Contact
Nick Sperr, My Car Auction, (949) 533-2308, info@mycarauction.com
SOURCE My Car Auction