MIAMI BEACH, Fla., March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- My Car Auction, a business that lets you sell your car online, is pleased to announce the opening of their new office in North Miami Beach, Florida. The new office will enable better and improved communication for their customers on the east coast.
In the past, trying to sell a used car involved advertising in private or trading in on a used or new car for less value. The entire process seemed to be a time-sensitive practice that would often lead to stress, frustration, and a lot of wasted time. That's why My Car Auction was created to simplify the car selling process. They are ready to assist their customers receive the best value for both used and new cars, regardless of their condition.
Located at 15807 Biscayne Blvd. Suite 103, North Miami Beach, FL 33160, My Car Auction will now focus be able to assist customers across southern Florida when receiving an instant offer to sell their car online.
According to a spokesperson from My Car Auction, "The development and growth of our company is indicative of how our customers are seeing the accessibility of our services and how simple it can be to sell their car. With the opening of our South Florida location, we will have additional locations and expand to northern and western Florida by the end of the year. We are proud to become part of and grow along with this amazing community."
The company's online process and customer-first policy are made to make the entire car selling experience not just hassle-free but enjoyable as well. All a customer needs to do is follow their valuation process, think about My Car Auction's offer, and make a vehicle inspection appointment. Customers also don't need to worry because the company will take care of all the DMV paperwork and help you with any payoffs or lease buyouts.
My Car Auction is looking forward to offering Florida's residents the highest level of service. Opening their North Miami Beach, Florida location is an exhilarating milestone for the company, but it is only the beginning of their planned growth in the state.
About My Car Auction
My Car Auction is a company that provides an online car auction platform, allowing customers to receive the highest price for their vehicles. The company established its process to be stress-free, convenient, and completely concierge. They do this through their advanced technology and their current relationship with America's biggest car auction company.
To learn more about My Car Auction and how to sell my car online, call the office at (954) 799-5540 or send an email at info@mycarauction.com. Visit the company's official website at https://mycarauction.com to get a free estimate.
Media Contact
Nick Sperr - Associate Director of Marketing, My Car Auction, (949) 922-1912, info@mycarauction.com
SOURCE My Car Auction