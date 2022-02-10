BOSTON, Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Nanoramic® Laboratories ("Nanoramic") today announced an agreement with BASF Corporation ("BASF") to jointly develop novel cathode systems for high-performance and low-cost lithium-ion (Li-ion) batteries, based on Nanoramic's Neocarbonix® at the Core electrode technology and BASF's cobalt free high-manganese NCM cathode active material (HED™ NCM 307).
Neocarbonix at the Core electrodes enable next-generation battery performance and are created using an advanced, hyper-conductive 3D nanocarbon binding structure, all while using existing equipment and conventional manufacturing processes. Batteries made with Neocarbonix at the Core are being developed to have higher energy density and power, 15-minute fast charging, long cycle life, and better safety and recyclability, all at a lower cost per kWh.
"This joint development project combines Nanoramic's state-of-the-art Neocarbonix at the Core technology with BASF's world-class battery materials and expertise," said John Cooley, Founder and Chief of Products and Innovation at Nanoramic, "We have seen that BASF is committed to providing the highest quality cathode active materials on the market, and we are thrilled to collaborate in developing novel cathode systems for high-performance batteries."
About Nanoramic
Nanoramic® Laboratories is an industry-leading energy storage and advanced materials company that has developed an innovative electrode technology, Neocarbonix® at the Core. Nanoramic is commercializing this technology to transform energy storage for electric vehicles: increasing energy density and longevity, while reducing costs. Founded in 2009 out of MIT, Nanoramic is the exclusive designer, manufacturer, and licenser of Neocarbonix® electrodes, FastCap® Ultracapacitors and Thermexit® thermal interface gap filler pads. See http://www.nanoramic.com.
Nanoramic, Thermexit, Neocarbonix, and FastCap are trademarks of FastCap Systems Corporation, doing business as Nanoramic Laboratories. © 2022 FastCAP Systems Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Media Contact
Lauren Cotta, Nanoramic Laboratories, +1 (857) 302-3210, lauren.cotta@nanoramic.com
SOURCE Nanoramic Laboratories