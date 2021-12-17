SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Dec. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mercedes-Benz has long been an innovative company, and when it announced its all-electric lineup beginning with the EQS luxury sedan, Mercedes-Benz of Scottsdale was excited to adopt the new platform. After many months of waiting for the official release date of the EQS, the Scottsdale dealership has finally received the all-electric Mercedes-Benz sedan into its inventory.
Currently, the Scottsdale dealership has three 2022 EQS models that have either arrived or will be arriving shortly. Among those models are two EQS 450+ models and one EQS 580 model. The latter of which includes Mercedes-Benz 4MATIC® all-wheel drive.
The Mercedes-Benz EQS 450+ is rear-wheel drive and has an all-electric range of 350 miles with 329 horsepower and 417 pound-feet of torque. This performance allows the luxury performance sedan to go from 0-60 mph in just 5.9 seconds. The Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 uses dual motors to provide 4MATIC® all-wheel drive for a combined 516 horsepower and 631 pound-feet of torque which lowers the 0-60 mph time down to 4.1 seconds.
The Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 has a 56-inch hyperscreen which contains two 12.3-inch displays along with a 17.7-inch central display all with the latest Mercedes-Benz User Experience which includes augmented reality navigation, advanced voice assistant feature and more.
