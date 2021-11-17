SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- At Mercedes-Benz of Scottsdale, new Mercedes-Benz models arrive every month, and this month the dealership have several 2022 coupe and sedan models for Scottsdale area car buyers to explore. Specifically, the dealership has 2022 A-Class, E-Class and CLA models in its inventory.

The 2022 A-Class Sedan model that Mercedes-Benz of Scottsdale has on offer is a front-wheel-drive A 220 with a 2.0-liter turbo engine, a mountain grey exterior and a Bahia brown interior. This particular model also enjoys the AMG® line package which adds the AMG® treatment throughout the interior and exterior of this premium but affordable sedan.

Mercedes-Benz of Scottsdale has an E 450 4MATIC® in stock. This sedan utilizes a 3.0-liter straight-6 engine that can output up to 362 horsepower and 369 pound-feet of torque. The engine also employs an integrated starter generator which also acts as a mild-hybrid system that provides an additional 21 horsepower and 184 pound-feet of torque.

For those who would prefer a coupe, Mercedes-Benz of Scottsdale has multiple Mercedes-Benz CLA models available. The 2022 CLA enjoys the roofline of a coupe, but with four doors for easier usability. Currently, Mercedes-Benz of Scottsdale has a CLA 250 Coupe and a Mercedes-AMG® CLA 35 Coupe in its inventory. The latter model features 4MATIC® all-wheel drive with a 2.0-liter turbocharged engine that can deliver up to 302 horsepower and 295 pound-feet of torque.

For the latest inventory from Mercedes-Benz of Scottsdale, please refer to the dealership's website at http://www.mbscottsdale.com. The dealership's sales team can be reached directly by phone at 480-845-0013. It can also be visited in person at 4725 North Scottsdale Road in Scottsdale, AZ.

Media Contact

Matt McDermott, Mercedes-Benz of Scottsdale, 480-213-1265, mattm@mbscottsdale.com

 

SOURCE Mercedes-Benz of Scottsdale

