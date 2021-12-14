MERRIAM, Kan., Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Porsche is rolling out its latest models with the 2022 model year and Porsche Kansas City has recently received multiple 2022 Porsche models from across the lineup including the Cayenne, Panamera and the legendary 911.
The Panamera is among the most popular Porsche models in Kansas City, and Porsche Kansas City is excited to welcome two 2022 models into its inventory including a Panamera 4S which includes standard all-wheel drive. With seating for up to four people, these Panamera models are ideal for people who want a sports car but need the extra room for passengers.
Also welcomed to the Kansas City dealership is a 2022 Cayenne model. The Cayenne was the first Porsche SUV model ever made, and it has become a staple of the Porsche lineup. This particular model enjoys a hybrid drivetrain for more performance, and it also has a coupe-style roofline for a sportier look.
Lastly, we come to the 2022 Porsche 911 models. The dealership received two of these as well. As one of the last rear-engined sports cars on the market, the 2022 911 remains true to its roots and is still a modern legend. Of the 2022 911 models offered currently, there is both a coupe and a cabriolet available.
Those interested in any of the 2022 Porsche models available at Porsche Kansas City are encouraged to visit the dealership website at http://www.porschekansascity.com, where its inventory can be viewed entirely online. The dealership is also happy to help customers by phone at 913- 538-4399. Those looking to visit the Porsche Kansas City showroom can do so at 9400 West 65th Street, in Merriam, KS.
Media Contact
Kate Crockett, Porsche Kansas City, 877-562-1134, kate.crockett@soaveauto.com
SOURCE Porsche Kansas City