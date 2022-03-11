ELGIN, Ill., March 11, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Illinois-based vehicle dealership Elgin Volkswagen has the new 2022 Volkswagen Tiguan up for grabs. The 2022 rendition of Tiguan has received several new upgrades and consequently addresses all major predicaments of its predecessors. Customers looking for a stylish three-row SUV that exudes impeccable performance ratings and robust technology elements can head to Elgin Volkswagen and check out the new 2022 Volkswagen Tiguan.
Under the hood of the 2022 Volkswagen Tiguan is a 2.0-liter turbo-four engine that can generate a maximum of 184 horsepower and has a torque rating of 221 pound-feet. An eight-speed automatic gearbox routes engine power to either the front wheels of the vehicle or all axles, depending on the drivetrain opted for. At its best, the vehicle can attain a speed of 60 MPH in under 8.6 seconds. On the fuel economy front, the 2022 Volkswagen Tiguan can get 23 MPG within city limits and 29 MPG on the interstate.
In terms of technology elements, the 2022 Volkswagen Tiguan is home to a digital gauge display, a robust infotainment screen, a wireless charging pad, compatibility with the latest connected services, and a standard six-speaker sound system.
Safety rating of the 2022 Volkswagen Tiguan is on the higher ranks owing to the inclusion of a plethora of numerous safety and driver-assistance technologies. Automatic emergency braking, rear cross-traffic alert, blind spot monitoring, adaptive cruise control, and rain-sensing windshield wipers contribute to the safety rating of the 2022 Volkswagen Tiguan.
Elgin Volkswagen is located at 2630 Auto Mall Drive, Elgin, Illinois 60124. Customers can visit the dealership and test drive the new 2022 Volkswagen Tiguan. For more information, customers can either check out the website – https://www.elginvw.com or dial (847) 428-2000.
