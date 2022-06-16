The Advanced Air Cleaner available on certain Volvo Cars vehicles is the first full automotive cabin air filtration system to be CERTIFIED asthma & allergy friendly® by Allergy Standards Ltd (ASL) to this new standard.
DUBLIN, June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Advanced Air Cleaner available on certain Volvo Cars vehicles is the first full automotive cabin air filtration system to be CERTIFIED asthma & allergy friendly® by Allergy Standards Ltd (ASL) to this new standard.
In industrialised countries, people spend on average more than an hour a day inside vehicles [1] where they may be exposed to traffic-related pollutants and allergens such as pollens from roadside trees, grasses and weeds. Good car cabin air quality is of particular benefit to people impacted by asthma and allergies, but healthier air is of broader benefit to all.
ASL is an independent certification body that helps consumers identify products that are suitable for people with asthma and allergies. A CERTIFIED asthma & allergy friendly® automotive cabin air filtration system is scientifically proven to reduce exposure to pollen allergens in the car cabin. To achieve certification, cabin air filtration systems must meet the program's strict criteria.
The Advanced Air Cleaner, part of the air purification technology available on the 60 and 90 series models, was tested to a new, peer reviewed, scientific standard. The standard evaluates the car's cabin air filtration system inside the car and has demonstrated that:
1. When challenged with three types of pollen - Timothy grass pollen, birch pollen and ragweed pollen, it removed between 99.7 and 99.9% of pollen allergens from incoming air.
2. The concentration of ions, ozone and volatile organic compounds (VOCs) remained extremely low inside the car cabin.
The announcement marks the culmination of two years of innovation, research and collaboration with our R&D partners InBio and SGS IBR. Allergy Standards partners with best in class, specialised laboratories to ensure that products are stringently and independently tested before certification is awarded.
"Advances in sensor technology and smart vehicles mean that how and when we use our cars is changing," Dr. John McKeon, CEO of ASL, shares. "Just as air pollution and indoor air quality have become a requirement for healthy homes, car cabin air quality is now also under scrutiny. We congratulate Volvo Cars on their innovative smart sensor and advanced air filtration system which has been tested and certified. Asthma affects an estimated 300 million individuals worldwide and it is likely that by 2025 a further 100 million may be affected [2], so the need for scientifically proven air quality technology offering a more comfortable and healthier driving experience is clear."
ASL and Volvo Cars are keenly focused on the highest environmental, social and governance (ESG) standards and know that designing for health for all requires going beyond the minimum health and safety requirements. Sensor technology, traditionally used in cars for mechanical safety, has now evolved to be applied to improve air quality. Volvo Cars has been consistently synonymous with driver safety and the certification of its Advanced Air Cleaner available on certain Volvo Cars vehicles demonstrates a further commitment to driver health and well-being that aligns with ASL's mission to improve lives by creating the healthiest possible indoor environment.
About Allergy Standards
Our mantra is design thinking and innovation for the air aware consumer. As an independent, international certification company, we create peer-reviewed, scientific standards for a wide range of products and services to determine their impact on indoor air quality. ASL's intellectual property portfolio includes unique protocols for products to be CERTIFIED asthma & allergy friendly®. Our mission is to improve lives by empowering people to create the healthiest possible indoor environment through science (ASL Standards), education (ASL Academy) and innovation (ASL Institute).
http://www.allergystandards.com/
About Volvo Car Group
Volvo Cars was founded in 1927. Today, it is one of the most well-known and respected car brands in the world with sales to customers in more than 100 countries. Volvo Cars is listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm exchange, where it is traded under the ticker "VOLCAR B". Volvo Cars aims to provide customers with the Freedom to Move in a personal, sustainable and safe way. This is reflected in its ambition to become a fully electric car maker by 2030 and in its commitment to an ongoing reduction of its carbon footprint, with the ambition to be a climate-neutral company by 2040.
[1] Müller, D., Klingelhöfer, D., Uibel, S., Gronberg, D.A. Car indoor air pollution - analysis of potential sources. J Occup Med Toxic. 2011; 6(1):33. Doi: 10/1186/1745-6673-6-33.
[2] Dharmage SC, Perret JL, Custovic A. Epidemiology of Asthma in Children and Adults. Front Pediatr. 2019;7:246. Published 2019 Jun 18. doi:10.3389/fped.2019.00246
Media Contact
Anna O'Donovan, Allergy Standards Ltd, 353 +1-603-494-2755, press@allergystandards.com
SOURCE Allergy Standards Ltd