Protecting employees, drivers and other staff working on flatbed trailers from potentially dangerous falls during the loading and unloading process is often overlooked. Fall risks can now be significantly reduced by employing this easy-to-use fall protection solution.
CHASKA, Minn., May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BlueWater by Tractel®, an innovative supplier of OSHA-compliant fall protection solutions, announced the launch of its new Flatbed Trailer Safety Rail system, an easily installed, customizable fall protection solution. A division of Tractel® - a leading safety specialist providing reliable, innovative and cost-effective working-at-height solutions and services - the BlueWater brand has been globally recognized for providing best-in-class safety solutions for a wide variety of industries.
The Flatbed Trailer Safety Rail system is a passive fall protection solution that reduces fall risks on elevated flatbed trailers during the loading and unloading process. With a durable design, the system is easy to install on any standard flatbed trailer. Each kit includes an integrated vertical access ladder and an adjustable safety gate included with each kit. All components of the system fully comply with OSHA regulations when properly installed, and BlueWater by Tractel® offers custom engineering of systems to meet particular needs.
"The new Flatbed Trailer Safety Rail System is the result of a great combined effort from our engineering and sales teams, to design a product that directly addresses a specific customer need," said Scott Friedman, General Manager & VP of Sales. "This product offers effective fall protection to drivers, workers, and other personnel in shipping/receiving during the loading and unloading process, without impairing operations or compromising productivity."
By continuing to provide a wide variety of OSHA-compliant safety solutions, guidance, and easily integrated upgrades, BlueWater by Tractel® helps their customers avoid OSHA fines, keep workers safe, and ensure maximum productivity.
