WARMINSTER, Pa., March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Havis, Inc., a leading designer and manufacturer of in-vehicle mobile working solutions for the public safety and utility sectors, is pleased to introduce the new Lockable Under-Seat Storage Box for Chevrolet and GMC trucks.
The C-SBX-105 for the 2019-2022 Chevrolet Silverado and the 2019-2022 GMC Sierra crew cab pickups offers secure storage and a low-profile fit that is perfect for any demanding environment.
"We're taking advantage of mounting points already in the vehicle so there's no drilling required," said Sam Barall, Havis National Sales Manager for Enterprise. "With its high-strength 14-gauge steel frame and an installation time that takes just a few minutes, this is a great mix of reliability and convenience."
These rugged storage solutions also feature dual lids with low-profile and lockable latches that align with the 60-40 split in the rear seat. End users can mount an adjustable divider to pre-drilled holes or add holes of their own to set the ideal spacing for their drawer solution.
Brett Young, Havis National Sales Manager for Public Safety added, "This storage box can handle heavy-duty gear but it's still versatile. For users storing electronics, there are provisions for mounting fans, ventilation holes, and knockouts that make it easy to route cables."
For more information, contact media@havis.com, or visit http://www.havis.com.
ABOUT HAVIS
Havis, Inc., is a privately held, ISO 9001 certified company that manufactures in-vehicle mobile office solutions for public safety, public works, government agencies, and mobile professionals. For more than 80 years, the Havis mission has been to increase mobile worker productivity with industry-leading products that are built to the highest safety and quality standards and are designed with comfort in mind. Havis is dedicated to responsible intellectual property management, and fosters ongoing innovation. Havis's patent and trademark portfolio demonstrate a commitment to consistently researching and developing unique products and solutions for mobile industries around the world. With headquarters in Warminster, PA, and an additional location in Plymouth, MI, Havis currently employs more than 300 people. For more information on Havis, please call 1-800-524-9900 or visit http://www.havis.com.
Media Contact
Sara Meyer, Havis, 2159570720, smeyer@havis.com
SOURCE Havis