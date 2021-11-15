WAUKESHA, Wis., Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Boucher Hyundai of Waukesha now has the all-new 2022 Hyundai Tucson, which is available with 0% APR for a period of up to 48 months to all qualified buyers. The 2022 Tucson carries a $25,350 starting price, which is slightly lower than average for a compact SUV. Buy it online via Boucher XPress Buy and take an at-home test drive.
The 2022 Hyundai Tucson has a sleek exterior that is available with a range of trim levels to suit your needs. Under the hood is a powerful 2.5-liter Inline-4 Cylinder engine that generates 187 engine power and 178 lb.-ft. of torque. With a hands-free smart liftgate, automatic LED headlights and 19-inch wheels, this SUV is perfectly equipped for wherever your journeys take you.
Inside, it has been upgraded with comfort, safety and unique technology in mind for your safety and convenience. The elegant center stack is a clean, futuristic interface with buttonless yet intuitive controls and has a 10.25-inch touchscreen navigation with standard Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto™. When it comes to connected services, the new Hyundai Tucson is available with Bluelink® that gives drivers greater control over their car's functions and features.
Prospective customers can explore the Hyundai Tucson here, https://www.boucherhyundai.com/new-hyundai-tucson-waukesha-wi. In case you have any questions or concerns, call 800-339-7306 or stop by at our dealership at 1583 E. Moreland Blvd., Waukesha, WI 53186.
Media Contact
Gordie Boucher, Boucher Hyundai of Waukesha, 800-240-5881, gordie.boucher@boucher.com
SOURCE Boucher Hyundai of Waukesha