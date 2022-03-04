FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla., March 4, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- For the past 15 years, Larry Smith and James Smith have worked on diesel and gas engines in cars, trucks, semis and vans in Okaloosa and Walton county. They are extremely skilled auto mechanics and have now opened a full service repair shop called Ocean City Mechanics. The new shop is at 306 Duval Street in Fort Walton Beach just off of Racetrack Road in the Ocean City suburb of Fort Walton Beach. Mr. Smith says, "Our new shop can handle any diesel or gas vehicle. Our new shop has 16ft high roll up doors and heavy duty lifts that get the job done for any size vehicle." The shop address is Ocean City Mechanics, 306 Duval Street, Fort Walton Beach, Florida. The phone number is 850-374-8300. http://www.OceanCityMechanics.com.
