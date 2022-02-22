Introduction to Dents.co, a mobile app for measuring auto body damage designed for collision repairers.
LONGVIEW, Texas, Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A new company is launching a software platform that measures auto body damage, providing reporting that repairers can share with their insurance partners to assist in negotiating repair times. The product, Dents.co, officially launches today and is available for download on Apple's AppStore.

Dents.co, the first-of-its-kind app, is designed to revolutionize collision repair by bringing existing LiDAR technology into the automotive physical damage industry. The app pairs the laser-driven tech already present in iPhones and iPads with cutting-edge artificial intelligence to seamlessly capture damages, allowing repairers to share the information with insurance adjusters for assessment. This groundbreaking technology opens the door to a standardized quoting process for body shops and insurers and promises to uncomplicate the estimating process.

"We are thrilled to bring the capability of measuring auto body damage to the industry," says Jonathan Pyle, Founder, and CEO of Dents.co. "Our app offers a unique service to the auto body repair industry, and we are excited to get it in the hands of collision repairers across the country."

Dents.co is a first-of-its-kind app revolutionizing the collision repair industry. The app measures auto body damage, offering a more streamlined auto damage estimating and negotiation process for shops and insurers. Dents.co is available for the benefit of collision centers and insurance providers.

