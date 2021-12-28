IRVINE, Calif., Dec. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- New Roads Auto Loans has announced the release of "A Timeline to Purchasing a Used Car. This guide explores a timeline to purchasing a used car by providing information on setting a budget, knowing specific vehicle wants, leasing versus buying, financing, test driving a car, and finding the right dealer.
Before starting any part of the car buying process, consumers should determine their budget and include financial components such as down payment, monthly payments, insurance, and care/maintenance costs. After determining how much money is available to spend, consumers can move on to researching different makes and models, securing financing, and test driving potential vehicles.
"Having the right car in mind will also lead you to research the right way to get the best deals and get the best quality car for the type you want," according to New Roads Auto Loans. By spending time thinking about their needs and wants instead of making an impulse auto purchase, consumers will be more likely to find the best car option for their lifestyle and secure the most beneficial finance choice available to them.
