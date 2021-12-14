IRVINE, Calif., Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- New Roads Auto Loans has announced the launch of their latest resource "Best Practices to be a One-Car Family." This article examines tips for having one car, the benefits of owning one car, and how to schedule activities with only one car.
To maximize efficiency with one car, families must make schedules in advance and communicate with one another. Being flexible is a crucial part of making one car work for a family, and families can also free up the car for others to use by using online delivery options and teaching children to navigate the local area on their own.
Having one car offers families numerous benefits including extra bonding time, increased opportunities for exercise, environmental friendliness, and a reduction of expenses. According to New Roads Auto Loans, "It's easy to cut down on monthly expenses when you are a one-car family. Whatever resources would otherwise have been directed towards gas, insurance, and maintenance, remains untouched."
To learn more about how to best be a one-car family, please visit New Roads Auto Loans here.
About New Road Auto Loans
At New Roads, we know that credit problems can happen to good people. But we also believe that having a late model car is essential to modern life, and that credit problems shouldn't keep you from getting a good car or truck. That's why we specialize in giving auto loans to people with credit problems. If you have bad credit and are concerned about qualifying for an auto loan, don't worry. New Roads is backed by Consumer Portfolio Services (CPS), we've financed over 900,000 vehicles since 1991 for consumers with credit problems.
Media Contact
Rick Mony, Rick Mony, 702.408.3194, rmony@consumerportfolio.com
SOURCE New Roads Auto Loan