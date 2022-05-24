This guide covers vehicle tips everyone should know by looking at how to best take care of a vehicle to maximize longevity and drivability.
IRVINE, Calif., May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- New Roads Auto Loans has announced the release of its latest resource "Vehicle Care Tips Everyone Should Know." This guide provides insight into regular oil checks, changing the air filter, rotating the tires, checking car fluids, regular testing of the car battery, paying attention to the car, and gentle driving.
Regular care tasks like changing the air filter, rotating the tires, and checking fluid levels go a long way in maintaining a vehicle. Changing the air filter should be done at least once a year, and tires should be rotated either every two years or between 6-8,000 miles. Fluid levels should be based on the manufacturer's guidelines, and it's important not to overfill the fluids as this could damage the transmission.
Paying attention to a vehicle is important because of what the vehicle can tell simply by looking at warning lights and listening for new sounds. "By understanding the meaning of each of your car's warning lights, you'll be able to take care of minor problems before they become big ones," according to New Roads Auto Loans. One of the most effective ways to take care of a vehicle is to practice gentle driving by following posted speed limits and not slamming on the brakes.
To learn more about vehicle care tips everyone should know, please visit New Roads Auto Loans here.
About New Roads Auto Loans:
At New Roads, we know that credit problems can happen to good people. But we also believe that having a late model car is essential to modern life and that credit problems shouldn't keep you from getting a good car or truck. That's why we specialize in giving auto loans to people with credit problems. If you have bad credit and are concerned about qualifying for an auto loan, don't worry. New Roads is backed by Consumer Portfolio Services (CPS), we've financed over 900,000 vehicles since 1991 for consumers with credit problems.
Media Contact
Rick Mony, New Roads Auto Loans, 702.408.3194, rmony@consumerportfolio.com
SOURCE New Roads Auto Loans