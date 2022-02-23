GREENFIELD, Wis., Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Gordie Boucher Nissan of Greenfield, an automotive dealership in Greenfield, Wisconsin, is offering an express sales process, where customers can purchase a new Nissan or a pre-owned model online. Interested parties can start the buying process by browsing the dealership's online inventory. Individuals who face any issue while selecting a model or have any other questions during the process can contact the dealership via email, chat, text or call. Once the drivers choose the model they want to purchase, they can get in touch with the dealership via the same mode of communication to schedule a test drive. Alternatively, they can schedule a test drive instantly by visiting the dealership's website.
If the customers want to trade an old vehicle, they can fill out a simple form to schedule an at-home visit with the dealership's sales manager; else, they can start the credit process. At Gordie Boucher Nissan of Greenfield, drivers will find a straightforward method for credit approval. All they must do is visit the dealership's website and fill out the credit application. Once the customer is approved, they can work out the payment options by contacting the sales manager via email, text, call and even FaceTime.
Once the payment options are reviewed, individuals can schedule an at-home delivery of their new vehicle along with e-signing of all the documents. The express sales process at Gordie Boucher Nissan of Greenfield in Greenfield, Wisconsin, allows drivers to purchase a car from the comfort of their homes. To learn more about this process, interested parties can contact the dealership by dialing 414-441-7354.
