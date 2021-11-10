SOMERVILLE, Mass., Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- NODAR, the leading provider of multi-camera 3D vision technology, today announced that it has been named a CES® 2022 Innovation Awards Honoree for NODAR's Hammerhead™ camera-based 3D vision technology. NODAR was selected as an honoree in the category of Vehicle Intelligence & Transportation.
This year's CES Innovation Awards program received a record high number of over 1800 submissions. The announcement was made ahead of CES 2022, the world's most influential technology event, happening Jan. 5-8 in Las Vegas, NV and digitally. The CES Innovation Awards program, owned and produced by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA)®, is an annual competition honoring outstanding design and engineering in 27 consumer technology product categories.
NODAR's Hammerhead™ camera-based 3D vision platform is a crucial component in the development of ADAS and autonomous vehicles, bringing safety, advanced performance, and cost-effectiveness to the automotive market. NODAR's 3D vision software, Hammerhead, delivers reliable, ultra-precise, and real-time 3D sensing at long-range (up to 1000 meters), providing better than LiDAR-quality at the price point of camera technology. Between 2025 and 2030 a projected 250 million vehicles will require L2 and above autonomy to understand their environment and provide the high-level of safety required as autonomous systems control more of the driving function.
"We are excited to have been chosen by the Consumer Technology Association for this prestigious award," says NODAR Chief Executive Officer Leaf Jiang. "The award is further demonstration that NODAR's 3D vision platform is needed to unlock mass production of L3 and L4 unsupervised autonomous vehicles."
The CES 2022 Innovation Awards honorees, including product descriptions and photos, can be found at CES.tech/innovation.
About NODAR
NODAR is the leading provider of camera-based 3D vision software technology and is a crucial component in the development of ADAS and autonomous vehicles bringing safety, advanced performance, and cost-effectiveness to the automotive market. NODAR's 3D vision platform delivers reliable, ultra-precise, and real-time 3D sensing at a long-range (up to 1000 meters), providing LiDAR-quality at the price point of camera technology. NODAR uniquely provides long-range, high-density, high frame-rate 3D data and can detect any object as small as 10cm at 150m range. Its high performance makes it an ideal solution for forward collision warning, path planning, automatic emergency braking, traffic jam assist, VRU detection, and parking valet. NODAR was founded in 2018 and backed by Rhapsody Venture Partners, Plug and Play Tech Center, and Cherrystone Angel Group. For more information, please visit http://www.nodarsensor.com.
