SOMERVILLE, Mass., Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- NODAR, the leading provider of multi-camera 3D vision technology, was awarded the Informa Tech Automotive Awards 2021 for Startup of the Year.
The Informa Tech Automotive Awards, formerly known as TU-Automotive Awards, celebrates the best talent, products, and services across automotive technology.
"We are honored to be recognized by Informa as Startup of the Year," says Leaf Jiang, Chief Executive Officer of NODAR. "Winning this award further validates our approach. Reliable, high-resolution depth sensing is essential to the future of autonomous driving and NODAR aims to provide that for every vehicle."
NODAR's camera-based 3D vision software technology is a crucial component in the development of ADAS and autonomous vehicles bringing safety, advanced performance, and cost-effectiveness to the automotive market. Between 2025 and 2030 a projected 250 million vehicles will require L2 and above autonomy to understand their environment and provide the high-level of safety required as autonomous systems control more of the driving function.
NODAR's 3D vision platform, Hammerhead, delivers reliable, ultra-precise, and real-time 3D sensing at long-range (up to 1000 meters), providing LiDAR-quality at the price point of camera technology. Current vision systems use single cameras to infer size and distance, but can only determine distance to a small set of predefined objects such as cars and pedestrians, and these inference-based AI systems have not been accurate or reliable enough for driverless operations/L4 vehicles and higher. NODAR overcomes these limitations and enables any-object-detection by comparing perspectives from multiple cameras to create physical measurements of distance to each pixel in the scene.
About NODAR
