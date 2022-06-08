Noodoe EV, a global leader in electric vehicle charging, now offers Load Management through its innovative Apps Library. The announcement was made by company CEO Jennifer Chang. The Load Management app optimizes energy through the smart allocation of power. The revolutionary software allows for additional charging stations without upgrading the power panel.
"Most EV charging companies offer hardware-based solutions that divide electrical capacity across charging stations," says Chang. "Noodoe has something better, far more flexible and future-proof because it can meet growing demand for numerous power stations by providing a software-based solution to power management. Electrical upgrades are complicated, time-consuming and expensive. Noodoe's Load Management app, available through Noodoes management platform Noodoe EV OS, allows for expansion with no costly changes."
For most businesses offering EV charging stations, its power panel and local utility determine a location's charging capacity. For instance, if a hotel has 160A of electrical power, it allows for installation of four 32A charging stations. Only four because 32A charging stations need 40A of allocated power, allowing for a 20% safety buffer. If the hotel ever needs more charging stations, they would have to contact their utility for a hardware upgrade, something that could be prohibitively expensive and take months to upgrade. With Noodoe's Load Management app, the hotel can instantly offer two additional charging stations without exceeding its original 160A limit. The app handles the smart allocation of power while Noodoe EV OS sends the instructions to each EV charger, dynamically monitoring power consumption rate to ensure compliance, then making real-time adjustments to optimally charge each vehicle while keeping total output under the limit.
About Noodoe Inc.
To accelerate the world's transition to electric vehicles, Noodoe provides the mission-critical network operating system, Noodoe EV OS, that runs the EV charging networks for their operators.
Noodoe EV OS is one of the most advanced cloud-based operating platforms today; it is a charging network's "central brain" that runs all the charging stations across multiple locations and automates the entire operation of the EV charging network.
What makes Noodoe EV OS different is the core technology that empowers "extreme automation," which enables the operators to achieve the lowest possible operating cost. Controlling and running all EV charging stations, Noodoe EV OS fully automates everything – 24/7 charging service delivery, automatic peak-hour price adjustment, automatic transaction billing, automatic payment processing, automatic bank transfer, automatic infrastructure diagnostics, and intelligent energy management. It's so automated that the network operators practically can generate revenue automatically and continuously.
Noodoe provides products and services that are used in 110 countries worldwide.
