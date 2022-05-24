Noodoe EV, a global leader in EV charging technology, announces the introduction of simultaneous charging on its Exceed DC series of chargers. The announcement was made by Noodoe CEO Jennifer Chang. Currently, most EV charging stations may have two ports, but only one can be used at a time.
HOUSTON, May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Noodoe EV, a global leader in EV charging technology, announces the introduction of simultaneous charging on its Exceed DC series of chargers. The announcement was made by Noodoe CEO Jennifer Chang. Currently, most EV charging stations may have two ports, but only one can be used at a time.
"Simultaneous charging means that businesses are essentially receiving two DC chargers for the price and footprint of only one," says Chang. "Our Noodoe EV Exceed DC series of 800V chargers are the most powerful, technologically advanced and future-proofed EV stations available. They can charge the cars of today and tomorrow."
The Exceed DC series is one of the few DC charging stations that allows true simultaneous charging. Most systems feature two ports, but allows only one active at a time. According to Insideevs.com, most EV vehicles will be wired for 800 volts in the next 3-5 years, allowing for 10-80 percent charges in about 18 minutes. "Noodoe Exceed DC features an expandable architecture," says Chang. "EV models will quickly evolve from 400v to 800v, which is no problem thanks to our expandable internal hardware slots."
Noodoe offers purchasers the option of deciding whether they want their Exceed DC charging station to have one CCS port (split the power in half no matter the charging power) and one CHADeMO port (limited to 60kw) or two CCS ports on their Exceed DC charging station. More and more vehicles manufacturers are opting to use CCS charging for their vehicles, so Noodoe lets owners decide. Adds Chang, "Acting as two chargers makes our Exceed DC chargers an excellent choice for economically-minded businesses who want DC charging but are aware of the costs."
About Noodoe Inc.
To accelerate the world's transition to electric vehicles, Noodoe provides the mission-critical network operating system, Noodoe EV OS, that runs the EV charging networks for their operators.
Noodoe EV OS is one of the most advanced cloud-based operating systems today; it is a charging network's "central brain" that runs all the charging stations across multiple locations and automates the entire operation of the EV charging network.
What makes Noodoe EV OS different is the core technology that empowers "extreme automation," which enables the operators to achieve the lowest possible operating cost. Controlling and running all EV charging stations, Noodoe EV OS fully automates everything – 24/7 charging service delivery, automatic peak-hour price adjustment, automatic transaction billing, automatic payment processing, automatic bank transfer, automatic infrastructure diagnostics, and intelligent energy management. It's so automated that the network operators practically can generate revenue automatically and continuously.
Noodoe provides products and services that are used in 110 countries worldwide.
