IRVINE, Calif., March 11, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Noodoe EV, a global leader in EV charging technology, is now a qualified and certified vendor of operating software and AC and DC charging hardware for the California Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Project (CALeVIP). CALeVIP is the agency that provides rebate incentives for EV charger installations throughout California. The announcement was made by Noodoe CEO Jennifer Chang. CALeVIP's objective is to provide drivers of plug-in EVs with convenient access to chargers while striving to encourage more Californians to consider purchasing EVs.
"Noodoe is thrilled that both our Level 2 and DC Fast Chargers now qualify for rebates," says Chang. "Our diversity of DC chargers brings customers benefits when applying for incentives, because CALeVIP offers an extra $20,000 in incentives for any Fast Charger over 100kW.
Noodoe, along with CALeVIP, share a common goal: to provide a streamlined process for getting the EV chargers installed ASAP to fill the gaps in charging availability. The result for Californians is improved air quality, while helping to ward off climate change and reduce the use of fossil fuels."
Qualified Noodoe EV charging products include Level 2 AC7L/AC7LC and DC Fast Charging units, including Noodoe's Exceed series DC60P, DC120P, DC150P and DC180P charging stations.
About CALeVIP:
Funded by the California Energy Commission and implemented by the Center for Sustainable Energy, CALeVIP provides incentives for EV charger installations and works with local partners to develop and implement projects that meet current and future regional EV needs for Level 2 and DC fast charging.
About Noodoe Inc.
To accelerate the world's transition to electric vehicles, Noodoe provides the mission-critical network operating system, Noodoe EV OS, that runs the EV charging networks for their operators.
Noodoe EV OS is one of the most advanced cloud-based operating platforms today; it is a charging network's "central brain" that runs all the charging stations across multiple locations and automates the entire operation of the EV charging network. What makes Noodoe EV OS different is the core technology that enables the operators to achieve the lowest possible operating cost through software-based automation. Controlling and running all EV charging stations, Noodoe EV OS handles everything – 24/7 charging service delivery, automatic peak-hour price adjustment, automatic transaction billing, automatic payment processing, automatic bank transfer, automatic infrastructure diagnostics, and intelligent energy management. It's so automated that network operators can practically generate revenue automatically and continuously.
Noodoe provides products and services that are used in 110 countries worldwide.
