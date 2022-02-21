HOUSTON, Feb. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Noodoe EV, a global leader in EV charging technology, announced special EV Hospitality Solutions to allow convenient, on-site EV charging at hotels, a service quickly becoming essential at properties around the world.
"Because of the incredible rate of EV adoption, many travelers now give preference to hotels that allow overnight EV charging," says Noodoe CEO Jennifer Chang. "Noodoe's advanced cloud-based EV OS allows for quick coding of Wi-Fi access codes, letting guests charge their vehicles overnight free of charge or at reduced rates. Noodoe can custom design a charging infrastructure that works for any property."
Noodoe's system also can generate Voucher Codes that work similar to Access Codes. Vouchers are a great tool when hosting conventions and conferences. It's a creative way to attract extended stays at hotels. For late night charging, Noodoe EV chargers feature power management that seamlessly moves power from one station to another. No need to wake up guests to move their vehicles; EV station owners can just switch the power to another charger.
The number of EVs on the road continues to escalate. That means more hotel guests will drive up in electric vehicles, expecting to find EV charging infrastructure. Recently it was announced on CNN that rental car company Hertz will be purchasing 100,000 Tesla Model 3 EV sedans for their fleet, rapidly increasing the number of EV rentals that will be showing up at hotels.
About Noodoe Inc.
To accelerate the world's transition to electric vehicles, Noodoe provides the mission-critical network operating system, Noodoe EV OS, that runs the EV charging networks for their operators.
Noodoe EV OS is one of the most advanced cloud-based operating platforms today; it is a charging network's "central brain" that runs all the charging stations across multiple locations and automates the entire operation of the EV charging network.
What makes Noodoe EV OS different is the core technology that empowers "extreme automation," which enables the operators to achieve the lowest possible operating cost. Controlling and running all EV charging stations, Noodoe EV OS fully automates everything – 24/7 charging service delivery, automatic peak-hour price adjustment, automatic transaction billing, automatic payment processing, automatic bank transfer, automatic infrastructure diagnostics, and intelligent energy management. It's so automated that the network operators practically can generate revenue automatically and continuously.
Noodoe provides products and services that are used in 110 countries worldwide.
Media Contact
Steve a Fisher, RPG, 8186881502, rpgpublicity@gmail.com
SOURCE Noodoe