NASHVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Nashville-area drivers who have their hearts set on a brand-new Chevy car, truck or SUV this Fall may find the deal they are looking for at Carl Black of Nashville in November. Fall sales incentives at the dealership will highlight the 2021 Chevy Silverado 1500, the 2021 Chevy Traverse and the 2021 Chevy Equinox with available Chevy Cyber Cash incentives and low interest rates.
Potential customers who are interested in the 2021 Chevy Silverado 1500 and are approved by GM Financial may qualify for affordable finance incentives this month. Well-qualified buyers who choose to finance a Chevy Silverado 1500 Crew Cab can take advantage of a low 2.49% Annual Percentage Rate (APR) for 72 months. Select Chevy Silverado 1500 Crew Cab models qualify for $500 Chevy Cyber Cash and a $1,000 Cash Allowance that will help make a brand-new truck even more affordable.
Families interested in a Chevrolet-brand crossover may be eligible for cash and finance incentives that can be applied to select Chevy Equinox and Chevy Traverse entries. Available 2021 Chevy Equinox models are eligible for up to a $3,000 Total Cash Allowance that includes $500 Chevy Cyber Cash. Drivers interested in the family-focused 2021 Chevy Traverse may be eligible for 0% APR for 72 months and $500 Chevy Cyber Cash.
Individuals who would like to learn more about November sales and incentives available at Carl Black of Nashville can visit the dealership website, http://www.carlblackchevy.com. Those who prefer a more personal interaction can call the dealership sales team directly at (888) 509-5199.
