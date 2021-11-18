NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The occupant classification system market size is set to grow by USD 729.39 mn from 2020 to 2025, according to Technavio. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The occupant classification system market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
The report also covers the following areas:
- Occupant Classification System Market size
- Occupant Classification System Market trends
- Occupant Classification System Market industry analysis
Occupant Classification System Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
- Component
- Airbag Control Unit
- Sensors
- Others
- Geography
- APAC
- Europe
- North America
- South America
- MEA
Occupant Classification System Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope
To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of the major vendors of the occupant classification system market include Aptiv Plc, Continental AG, DENSO Corp., Flexpoint Sensor Systems Inc., IEE SA, Joyson Safety Systems Aschaffenburg GmbH, Nidec Corp., ON Semiconductor Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, and ZF Friedrichshafen AG. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the occupant classification system market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As, as well as go-to-market strategy support.
The increasing demand for vehicles with modern active and passive safety features, stringent safety norms for vehicles to pass NCAP test ratings, and automotive production shift to low-cost countries and developing economies will offer immense growth opportunities. However, regional disparities among NCAP safety ratings will hamper the market growth.
Occupant Classification System Market 2021-2025: Regional Analysis
Technavio offers an up-to-date analysis of the geographical composition of the market as well as competitive intelligence and regional opportunities for vendors. Based on geography, the occupant classification system market has been segmented into five regions, namely APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA. According to our research, APAC is expected to account for 53% of the market's growth during the forecast period. China, Japan, and South Korea (Republic of Korea) are the key countries for the occupant classification systems market in APAC. Moreover, the region has been recording a significant growth rate and is expected to offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period.
Occupant Classification System Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist occupant classification system market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the occupant classification system market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the occupant classification system market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of occupant classification system market vendors
Occupant Classification System Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.53%
Market growth 2021-2025
USD 729.39 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
2.97
Regional analysis
APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA
Performing market contribution
APAC at 53%
Key consumer countries
China, US, Japan, Germany, and South Korea (Republic of Korea)
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Aptiv Plc, Continental AG, DENSO Corp., Flexpoint Sensor Systems Inc., IEE SA, Joyson Safety Systems Aschaffenburg GmbH, Nidec Corp., ON Semiconductor Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, and ZF Friedrichshafen AG
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
