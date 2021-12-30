ROCHESTER, N.Y., Dec. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- OLEDWorks, the leading global manufacturer of OLED lighting technology for automotive applications announces their participation as an exhibitor at CES 2022 located in Tech East, Booth #7060 in the West Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center with other leading companies in the automotive industry.
OLED lighting is a surface light source and has been used for brand differentiation in the automotive industry for years. OLEDWorks will demonstrate their new high brightness and segmentation technology for a complete OLED rear combination lamp in vehicles.
"We will be demonstrating automotive OLED panels with 10 times more segments and 10 times higher brightness than any automotive OLED panels ever shown before," says Michael Boroson, CTO at OLEDWorks. "This technology enables OLEDs for use in stop, turn and daytime communication modes - we're thrilled to showcase this technology to the automotive community."
OLEDWorks collaborates with innovative car manufacturers and Tier 1 suppliers to utilize the benefits of OLED light to increase safety on the road and energize the consumer experience. The OLEDWorks manufacturing facility is ISO 9001, 14001, 45001 certified with full traceability via a factory MES system.
About OLEDWorks
OLEDWorks is a global leader in the development and production of innovative organic light-emitting diode (OLED) light technology. By producing the world's best performing OLED panels and combining rapid product innovation, OLEDWorks simplifies and enriches lighting solutions in general lighting, automotive, and microdisplay applications. OLED light engines enhance the well-being of our world and its inhabitants.
