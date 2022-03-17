ROCHESTER, N.Y., March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- OLEDWorks, the leading global manufacturer of OLED lighting technology for automotive applications announce they will be exhibiting in booth #18 at the International Symposium on Automotive Lighting (ISAL) on April 4-6, 2022. Digital OLED rear lighting will take a front seat at the company's booth with multiple demonstrators.
"Digital OLED technology has advanced significantly since the last ISAL show three years ago," says David DeJoy, CEO, OLEDWorks. "It is now a driving force in lighting innovation to enable more creative design, complex communication and safety features. We're excited to meet with others in the industry next month about the latest in OLED lighting technology."
Schedule a meeting with OLEDWorks in their private meeting suite to discuss OLED lighting, ask questions, and get a sneak peek of the latest OLED technology for automotive applications.
About OLEDWorks
OLEDWorks is a global leader in the development and production of innovative organic light-emitting diode (OLED) light technology. By producing the world's best performing OLED panels and combining rapid product innovation, OLEDWorks simplifies and enriches lighting solutions in general lighting, automotive, microdisplay, and specialty product applications. OLED light engines enhance the well-being of our world and its inhabitants.
