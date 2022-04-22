Enjoy Umpteen Benefits with the Volkswagen Service Credit Card now offered by Ontario Volkswagen.
ONTARIO, Calif., April 22, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ontario Volkswagen is offering Volkswagen Service Credit Card. The card comes with a great deal of benefits, such as exclusive offers, flexible financing and fast credit decision. Interested drivers in the Ontario area in California can now apply for the card online or by visiting the dealership. The only document needed for the application is the driver's license.
The Volkswagen Service Credit Card presents a dedicated line of credit on automotive purchases and extended deferred-interest financing plans. There is $0 liability on fraudulent purchases and a 24/7 online account management system. Along with that, there is a plenitude of cardholder-exclusive savings offers on Volkswagen Service purchases, including maintenance, tires and even VW Accessories. Benefits can be availed instantly post approval.
The Volkswagen Service Credit Card also offers exclusive incentives and financing options.
Upon approval of this card, customers can take advantage of the '$25 Rebate yearlong 2022 offer with Special, Limited-Time Double-Up Periods'. Interested customers can get a $25 Visa® Prepaid Card by mail-in or online rebate upon usage of the Volkswagen Service Credit Card on a qualifying purchase of $250 or more. This offer is valid till June 30, 2022. It takes approximately 8-10 weeks for delivery of the Visa Prepaid Card. There is also a 6-month deferred interest on purchases of $200 or more all year long.
For more information on the benefits offered by the Volkswagen Service Credit Card, drivers are encouraged to either visit the Ontario Volkswagen website at http://www.ontariovolkswagen.com/ or schedule an appointment with a sales representative at Ontario Volkswagen.
Ontario Volkswagen
