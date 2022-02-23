BOERNE, Texas, Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Jaguar Boerne, located in Boerne, Texas, is offering a special Jaguar EliteCare service to interested customers. By signing up for this subscription, customers can benefit from a variety of services. This includes – A new vehicle Limited Warranty*, Complimentary Scheduled Maintenance*, 24-hour Roadside Assistance, and Jaguar InControl® Remote & Protect™ coverage. Jaguar-trained technicians will be responsible for the Complimentary Scheduled Maintenance which involves a thorough inspection and servicing of the vehicle. Jaguar-approved parts are used in case of potential parts replacement. The 24/7 Roadside Assistance can be utilized by customers anywhere in the U.S. while their Jaguar vehicle is under warranty. The Jaguar InControl® helps in seamless connectivity and adds a range of infotainment and connectivity features, roadside assistance, and remote start, to name a few. For the Jaguar i-PACE electric SUV, the batteries will be covered by a warranty for 8 years or 100,000 miles, whichever comes first. During this time, if the batteries drop below a 70-percent state of health, they will be covered.

EliteCare subscribers will also get a 5-Year/60,000-mile complimentary scheduled maintenance and new vehicle warranty as mentioned earlier. Interested candidates can fill out the form mentioned in the following link - https://www.jaguarboerne.com/jaguar-elitecare?utm_source=prnewswire&utm_medium=press+release&utm_campaign=2022feb23. Customers can also visit the Jaguar Boerne dealership located at 32120, IH 10 West, Boerne, Texas 78006; or call them on 830-428-2219.

Media Contact

Michael Chestney, JLR Boerne, 210-669-7562, mchestney@barrett.co

 

SOURCE JLR Boerne

