TULSA, Okla., Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Optronics International, a leading manufacturer of vehicle harnesses, electronic control systems and LED lighting for the global transportation industry, kicked off its 50th anniversary celebration today, with the announcement that it will be moving its North American headquarters into a new 200,000-square-foot facility on a 17-acre campus. Accompanying the announcement was the introduction of a new 50th anniversary logo and a newly revised corporate website. Details of the new facility, logo, website and other related developments will be presented to the industry at Optronics booth 5191 during NTEA Work Truck Week 2022, March 8–11, 2022.
"Fifty years is a milestone that few companies ever achieve," said Brett Johnson, president and CEO of Optronics International. "I'm happy and proud to say that Optronics has enjoyed five decades of continuous growth throughout a myriad of economic cycles as well as the current pandemic with its related supply chain challenges."
Established in 1972, the company has thrived, but Johnson points to the most recent decade as Optronics' most pivotal, noting that the company dramatically altered the competitive landscape in the commercial vehicle lighting and harness business, inexorably disrupting the status quo in the process. "Our 2020 acquisition of USA Harness, alone, made Optronics one of only a few manufacturers capable of fully serving the light-, medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicle industry with both lighting and harness technologies," Johnson said. "This is just the beginning of the sea change that is to come."
With 700 staff members worldwide, Optronics will ultimately consolidate its three current Oklahoma-based operations into the new Tulsa facility and will maintain its Goshen, Indiana, location and its USA Harness manufacturing plant in Winnsboro, Texas. The Tulsa campus will serve as the company's corporate headquarters, as well as a research and development lab, assembly plant and distribution hub, and will allow Optronics to immediately expand to accommodate rapid growth.
Optronics has also taken the occasion of its anniversary to highlight its updated web presence and the introduction of a revised Optronics USA Harness logo, which includes a representation of the company's signature Glo-Light lamp as a central feature. Through the remainder of 2022, the logo will also include a "50 years" designation.
"We're looking forward to first publicly celebrating our anniversary with staff, customers and industry contacts during Work Truck Week 2022," said Marcus Hester, chief marketing officer for Optronics International. "Our interactive booth will feature our anniversary graphics, highlight lighting and harness displays and enable us to access interactive content."
Optronics' website makes it easy for users to select and filter information on more than 3,000 of the industry's most advanced lighting and harness product offerings. The site also includes a 360-degree product-viewing feature that allows users to closely examine products from all angles while accessing technical and product data.
The website includes more than 500 recently added items, including Optronics' "Smoke Series" lamps, new trilingual packaging, and a variety of multi-function lamps, DOT utility lamps and white LED lamp products. Optronics also has a number of unique new lighting solutions now under development.
All Optronics LED lamps come with Optronics' industry-leading, no-hassle, one-diode lifetime warranty that will replace any lamp if even one diode fails. When Optronics' LED lighting is purchased in conjunction with its patented USA Plus Harnessing, the entire system is protected by the no-hassle lifetime warranty.
"Although we try to do it in every interaction, all of us at Optronics would like to offer our deepest and most sincere thanks to our customers," Johnson said. "Not only have they made our first 50 years possible; they have made each of them a resounding success!"
Optronics products are available in the U.S. and Canada through the company's extensive distribution network of more than 30,000 convenient distribution locations. Users can access individual Optronics distributor websites by simply clicking on their logo icons. For information on international sales and distribution of Optronics products, please contact Dorian Drake at +1 (914) 697-9800, or visit http://doriandrake.com.
To view images of Optronics' new headquarters, to interact with its new website and to find details on its 50th anniversary, please visit
http://www.optronicsinc.com/RESOURCES/ImageGalleries/50_Years.aspx.
-END-
About Optronics
As the fastest-growing vehicle lighting and harness manufacturer in the U.S., Optronics International attributes its success to delivering better value, better options and better lighting to its customers. Founded in 1972, Optronics International is a premier worldwide manufacturer and supplier of branded industrial and commercial vehicular safety lighting products and premium, custom electrical wiring harnesses for commercial vehicle applications. The company specializes in electrical system and harness design and interior and exterior LED and incandescent lighting for heavy-duty on- and off-highway vehicles, armored couriers, light-to medium-duty trailers, specialized vocational equipment, transit vehicles, RVs and marine equipment. The company's patented USA-PLUS system provides the most advanced molded harness connections available in the market. The Optronics product catalog is among the most extensive in the industry. Optronics is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma, and it has an IATF 16949-certified manufacturing facility in Annan District, Tainan, Taiwan. The company also has a plant in Winnsboro, Texas, and ISO 9001:2015-certified manufacturing and distribution facilities in Muskogee, Oklahoma, and Goshen, Indiana. Learn more at http://www.optronicsinc.com.
Glo-Light, USA Harness and USA-PLUS are trademarks of Optronics International, LLC.
Media Contact
Rick Ashley, OctaneVTM, 317-920-6105, rashley@octanevtm.com
SOURCE Optronics International