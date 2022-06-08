Optronics' new severe-duty, UCL45 LED utility, scene, work light is less expensive, yet more powerful, and equips virtually any vehicle to shine up to 9,000 lumens per lamp.
TULSA, Okla., June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Optronics International, a leading manufacturer of vehicle harnesses, electronic control systems and LED lighting for the global transportation industry, announced the introduction of its new UCL45 Series LED utility, scene, work light today. The robustly constructed lamps come with an IP65 rating for dust and water resistance and change the lumen-per-dollar equation in their lighting space. Their ratio of high lumens to low cost and low power makes these lamps perfect for everything from heavy equipment to electric delivery vehicles.
Unlike competing products that glue off-the-shelf LED strip lighting to a printed circuit board (PCB), Optronics' UCL45 Series lights are robotically assembled using solid-state, surface-mounted diodes soldered directly to the lamp's PCB. The automated pick-and-place process ensures precision construction and reliable LED performance and proper heat management that extends the life of each diode and the lamp as a whole.
"With our tough, new UCL45 Series LED utility, scene, work light, we've increased lumen output while reducing product cost, all while engineering a very sturdy lamp with a lifetime LED warranty," said Marcus Hester, chief marketing officer for Optronics International. "With 12- and 24-inch models available, these are lamps with almost unlimited application flexibility."
The 12-inch model UCL45CH12BB features an impressive 4,500-lumen output, while the 24-inch model UCL45CH24BB features an industry-leading 9,000-lumen output. Both lamps are engineered with heavy-duty extruded aluminum housings, with an integrated mounting bracket, stainless steel end-cap fasteners, and a highly durable powder coating finish that's available in either black or white. The integrated mounting bracket is designed to cast the lamp's beam pattern at a 20-degree angle.
The lamps are compatible with both 12-volt and 24-volt electrical systems and are still fully operational within the range of the 9 to 36 volts commonly found in the field. Their low overall amp-per-lumen and amp-per-LED draw makes the lamps highly energy efficient and well suited for battery electric vehicle applications and for vehicles in areas with strict no-idling laws. The lamps come complete with both lead and ground wiring, ready to install.
"Our market analysis suggests that the UCL45 Series LED utility, scene, work light will be best suited for a diverse range of applications including work trucks, heavy equipment, delivery vehicles, utility trailers, tow and recovery vehicles, concession trailers and food trucks, enclosed cargo trailers, toy haulers and truck bed lighting of all kinds," said Hester. "These are extremely energy-efficient lights with significant lighting output capabilities, and we think electric vehicle manufacturers, upfitters and fleets will also be very interested."
The lamp's lenses are made of tough polycarbonate material that is sealed and resistant to dust and moisture and is suitable for harsh operating conditions. The lamps employ a solid-state, surface-mount device (SMD) design that protects its electronics against moisture, shock and vibration. Like all LED products from Optronics, these lamps come with a no-hassle, one-diode lifetime warranty protection that will replace the lamp if even one diode fails.
The 12-inch 4,500-lumen model UCL45CH12BB and the 24-inch 9,000-lumen model UCL45CH24BB LED utility, scene, work lights are in stock and available for shipping now.
Optronics products are available in the U.S. and Canada through the company's extensive distribution network of more than 20,000 convenient distribution locations. Users can access individual Optronics distributor websites by simply clicking on their logo icons. For information on international sales and distribution of Optronics products, please contact Dorian Drake at +1 (914) 697-9800, or visit http://doriandrake.com.
To view high-resolution product images of the new UCL45 Series LED utility, scene, work light, please visit http://www.optronicsinc.com/RESOURCES/ImageGalleries/UCL45.aspx.
About Optronics
As the fastest-growing vehicle lighting and harness manufacturer in the U.S., Optronics International attributes its success to delivering better value, better options and better systems to its customers. Founded in 1972, Optronics International is a premier worldwide manufacturer and supplier of branded industrial and commercial vehicular safety lighting products and premium, custom electrical wiring harnesses for commercial vehicle applications. The company specializes in electrical system and harness design and interior and exterior LED and incandescent lighting for heavy-duty on- and off-highway vehicles, armored couriers, light-to medium-duty trailers, specialized vocational equipment, transit vehicles, RVs and marine equipment. The company's patented USA-PLUS system provides the most advanced molded harness connections available in the market. The Optronics product catalog is among the most extensive in the industry. Optronics is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma, and it has an IATF 16949-certified manufacturing facility in Annan District, Tainan, Taiwan. The company also has a plant in Winnsboro, Texas, and ISO 9001:2015-certified manufacturing and distribution facilities in Muskogee, Oklahoma, and Goshen, Indiana. Learn more at http://www.optronicsinc.com.
