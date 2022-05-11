Customers looking for an 8-passenger SUV should check out the 2022 Nissan Pathfinder at Palm Springs Nissan in Cathedral City, California.
CATHEDRAL CITY, Calif., May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Palm Springs Nissan inventory in Cathedral City, California, houses over four 2022 Nissan Pathfinder models, including its trim levels: S, SV, SL, and Platinum. Priced at a starting MSRP of $34,640, the 2022 Nissan Pathfinder is powered by a 3.5L DOHC V6 engine with 284 horsepower at 6,400 rpm and torque of 259 lb.-ft. at 4,800 rpm.
Some of the key features of the 2022 Nissan Pathfinder include the NissanConnect® 9-inch color touchscreen display integrated with Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto™, 9-speed automatic transmission with manual mode, heated steering wheel, Tri-zone automatic climate control, Intelligent Around View® Monitor, Standard Nissan Safety Shield® 360, leather-appointed seats in the first and second rows, LED fog lights, and EZ-FLEX® Seating system.
Customers interested in the 2022 Nissan Pathfinder can schedule a test drive at Palm Springs Nissan by visiting the dealership's website at http://www.palmsprinsnissan.com.
The dealership is located at 68-177 Kyle Road, Cathedral City, California 92234. Call 760-328-2800 for further assistance or information regarding the 2022 Nissan Pathfinder.
