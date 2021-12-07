CATHEDRAL CITY, Calif., Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- December is an excellent month for car buyers. Many, if not all, new model year vehicles are available at dealerships across the country. Year-end sales events on both outgoing and incoming model year vehicles are common at those dealerships. Palm Springs Nissan is hosting one such event right now. The Nissan Year End Sales Event is currently underway, including offers on a variety of new Nissan models for both 2021 and 2022 model year vehicles. These exclusive offers are valid until December 31, 2021.
Several models are available in the Nissan Year End Sales Event. Some of the eligible models include the 2021 Nissan Altima, 2021 Nissan Maxima, 2021 Nissan Sentra and many more. 2022 model year vehicles that are available in this offer are Nissan Frontier, Nissan LEAF, and the Nissan Titan. All these vehicles are available at 0% APR for 36 months.
Prospective customers in the neighborhood are invited to look over the dealership's online inventory and come in as soon as possible. Residents in the neighborhood can visit their website or call Palm Springs Nissan's sales department at 760-328-2800 for further information. The dealership is open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Palm Springs Nissan is located at 68177 Kyle Road, Cathedral City, CA.
