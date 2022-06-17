Performance Brokerage Services, the leader in dealership buy-sell activity, announces the sale of Auburn Volkswagen in Washington from Matt Welch to Bud Clary Auto Group.
IRVINE, Calif., June 17, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Performance Brokerage Services, North America's highest volume dealership brokerage firm, is pleased to announce the sale of Auburn Volkswagen in Washington from Matt Welch to Bud Clary Auto Group.
Matt Welch acquired Auburn Volkswagen in 2006. He has grown the dealership to become one of the highest volume Volkswagen dealerships in Washington. Welch has earned national recognition for both his community service and industry accomplishments. He was nominated for the 2019 TIME Dealer of the Year award, one of the automobile industries most prestigious honors. Recipients rank among the most successful auto dealers in the nation, while also demonstrating a commitment to community service. Welch also served on the Board of Directors for Washington State Auto Dealers.
This transaction was exclusively facilitated by Mark Shackelford, Texas & Midwest Partner and Jason Stopnitzky, Co-Founder of Performance Brokerage Services. Over the last 5 years, Performance Brokerage Services has advised on the sale of over 250 dealerships, making it the highest volume dealership brokerage firm in North America. In 2021, the company consummated 72 transactions, marking a record-breaking year.
Welch shared, "I have known Mark Shackelford for over a decade, and he handled our transaction perfectly. Mark and his team were flawless in communication and have the utmost integrity. Mark has always been a straight shooter, and we are thrilled we chose Mark and Performance Brokerage Services for our sale. I recommend Mark with the highest recommendation possible whether you are buying or selling your dealership. He has been on every side of dealership transactions and performance, and he understands it thoroughly."
Bud Clary Auto Group was established in 1959 and has remained family-owned and operated for more than 60 years. The company has expanded to include 11 brands across 14 locations in the state of Washington. In 2016, brothers, Bryce and Kelly Clary, became third-generation owners.
After the sale, Bryce Clary commented, "We would like to thank Jason Stopnitzky and Mark Shackelford of Performance Brokerage Services for their truly exceptional service. They helped find the perfect fit for our group, and their guidance throughout the process was invaluable. It could not have gone better with Matt Welch and Auburn Volkswagen, and Performance Brokerage Services made that happen. This is the third time working with Performance, and we are looking forward to working with them in the future!"
Stopnitzky commented, "This is our fifth transaction consummated with the Bud Clary Auto Group, and more to come. Dealership buy-sells are complex by nature, but they don't always have to be difficult. Especially, when all involved work closely together to accomplish the common goal. Both parties negotiated in good faith and established mutual trust and respect. Coupled with excellent attorneys on both sides, this was a first-class transaction all the way around."
The dealership will remain at its current location at 3109 Auburn Way North in Auburn, Washington.
The seller was represented by Ron Coleman of Davies Pearson, P.C. in Tacoma, Washington.
The buyer was represented by Cliff Spencer of Lane Powell in Portland, Oregon.
Stopnitzky commented, "Over the years we have worked with both lawyers on dozens of transactions. Our experiences have always been great, and here again, they were a pleasure to work with, and instrumental in assisting their clients to a successful close.
