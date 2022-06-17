Performance Brokerage Services, the leader in dealership buy-sell activity, announces the sale of Coos Bay Toyota in Oregon from Guy and Lee Hawthorne to Mario Hernandez and Teton Auto Group.
Established in 1981, Coos Bay Toyota has been owned and operated by brothers, Guy and Lee Hawthorne, for more than 40 years. The dealership was the recipient of Toyota's prestigious President's Award in 2013 and 2019.
Over the last 5 years, Performance Brokerage Services has advised on the sale of over 250 dealerships, making it the highest volume dealership brokerage firm in North America. In 2021, the company consummated 72 transactions, marking a record-breaking year. Jesse Stopnitzky, the exclusive agent for this transaction and the Western Partner for Performance Brokerage Services commented, "It was a privilege to represent the Hawthorne family in the sale of their Toyota dealership, Coos Bay Toyota. Family owned for decades, Guy and Lee Hawthorne built a family-friendly atmosphere with an emphasis on first-class customer service. I wish them the enjoyable retirement they deserve and thank them for entrusting our firm with managing the sale."
Teton Auto Group was founded in 2005 by Mario Hernandez and Jim Parker. Opening their first store in Idaho Falls, the group has since expanded into Oregon, Nevada, Colorado, and Washington.
Teton Auto Group prides themselves on being actively involved in each community they are a part of and places a special emphasis on supporting local children through education and youth programming.
This acquisition marks the group's ninth dealership location and fourth Toyota dealership. Their portfolio also includes Honda, Ford, and Volkswagen.
The dealership will remain at its current location at 2001 North Bayshore Drive in Coos Bay, Oregon.
