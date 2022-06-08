Performance Brokerage Services, the leader in dealership buy-sell activity, announces the sale of Hummel's Nissan of Des Moines, Iowa from Mark Hummel to Willis Automotive.
IRVINE, Calif., June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Performance Brokerage Services, North America's highest volume dealership brokerage firm, is pleased to announce the sale of Hummel's Nissan of Des Moines, Iowa from Mark Hummel to Willis Automotive.
Hummel's Nissan proudly claims the title of Iowa's #1 Nissan dealer. Established in 1929 by Henry Hummel, the dealership remained family-owned and operated for more than 90 years while serving central Iowa. In 2021, Hummel's Nissan was the recipient of the Award of Excellence, awarded each year to the top 10 percent of Nissan dealerships for customer satisfaction and sales volume.
Third-generation owner, Mark Hummel, shared, "Paul Kechnie of Performance Brokerage Services was instrumental in getting the deal to the finish line. He was able to provide detailed insight as to what would be expected. Through the selling process, he was attentive, responsive, and always available. I am very happy with the transaction and services provided by Paul and Performance Brokerage Services."
Over the last 5 years, Performance Brokerage Services has advised on the sale of over 250 dealerships, making it the highest volume dealership brokerage firm in North America. In 2021, the company consummated 72 transactions, marking a record-breaking year. Paul Kechnie, the exclusive agent for this transaction and the Midwest Partner for Performance Brokerage Services commented, "Having done business with the Willis family in the past, I was very pleased when they approached me to help facilitate another transaction. After getting to know Mark Hummel, it was very clear that these two families would align; they both place a strong emphasis on ethical and moral standards. Due to the nature of both parties, this became one of the easiest transactions I've had the pleasure to be involved with. I am very excited for the Willis family and their new venture, and would like to congratulate the Hummel family on their well-deserved retirement."
Celebrating their 75th Year Anniversary, Willis Automotive is a family-owned and locally operated dealership group that centers their business around faith, family, and community.
Willis Automotive operates 6 franchise dealerships, a pre-owned dealership, a collision center, and three Big O Tires locations in Iowa. This acquisition adds Nissan to their lineup of brands which include Cadillac, INFINITI, Jaguar, Land Rover, Lexus, MINI, Chevrolet, and Volvo.
Jason Willis, CEO of Willis Automotive, commented, "This is the second acquisition that Paul Kechnie of Performance Brokerage Services assisted us with, and he helped make the process as smooth as possible both times. As challenges came up, he helped both sides work through them. Paul is honest, has a great deal of knowledge, and responds quickly. Paul knows how important our culture is to us and made sure that the opportunity fit our core values."
The dealership will remain at its current location at 4770 Merle Hay Road in Des Moines, Iowa and has been renamed Willis Nissan.
The dealership welcomes the 104 Nissan employees.
About Performance Brokerage Services
Performance Brokerage Services, Inc. is North America's highest volume dealership brokerage firm, specializing in buy-sell activity for automotive, RV, commercial truck, powersports, and equipment dealerships.
With over 25 years of experience, 700 dealerships sold, and a 90% closing rate, the company's reputation is unmatched and governed by the utmost ethical conduct and integrity.
The company offers a unique approach by providing complimentary estimates of value with no upfront fees or retainer, no reimbursement of costs, and paid a success fee only after the transaction closes.
Headquartered in Irvine, California, and supported by 7 regional offices in Utah, Texas, Florida, Virginia, Ohio, New Jersey, and Canada, clients benefit from national exposure with local representation.
As trusted and respected experts in the field, the company utilizes an extensive network of industry related attorneys, accountants, hundreds of registered buyers, and longstanding relationships with various vehicle manufacturers.
For more information about the services offered by Performance Brokerage Services, visit https://performancebrokerageservices.com.
Media Contact
Paul Kechnie, Performance Brokerage Services, 512.906.2665, paul@performancebrokerageservices.com
SOURCE Performance Brokerage Services